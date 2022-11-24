Regional Activation Manager - Central

Yes - up to 75%

Job summary

Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose

The role is accountable for leading and delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc.

Coordinate cross function activities and issues and implement assigned projects.

Key Accountabilities

Workshop development & management:

Cooperate with Key Account sales team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

Implement the agreed sales channel activation plan to achieve and exceed sales volume, turnover, A/R targets from effective workshop and regional super dealer management.

Provide effective guidance on activation to KAMs based on local insight and close relationship

Prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer.

Understand, build relationship with, and influence customer in order to gain commitment for the activities proposed.

Implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

Actively defends and grows existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer.

Holds regular meetings to agree and track KPIs with customers.

Handle designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.

Manage activation service providers and drive compliance and efficiency in handling 3rd party who supports our business and reduce complex deal structure.

Understand customer needs and competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent “voice of customer” in the company in order to improve our approach.

To be the local advocator of Castrol brand and BP V&B, ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, safety and environment policies

Manage the activation team to serve the overall regional/channel activation target

Provide daily management and supervision of team members and fulfil the related people processes accordingly.

Coach team members and support them to continuously improve the capabilities based on the sales capability framework

Requirements

Education

Bachelor’s degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.

Experience

More than 8 years sales & marketing experience.

More than 5-8 years senior Key Account Sales Channels management experience within FMCG or general Industry; The experience in car dealer is a strong plus.

Team management experience is a must

Skills & Competencies

Strong territory management.

Maturity with significant business and social insight – understand the business context as well as the industry trend particularly for the assigned Key Account;

Excellent Selling skills especially the value selling skills, fair knowledge on auto technology, aftermarket service of course lubes as well;

In depth understanding of the Key Account business and aftermarket;

Strong influencing and communication skills – able to communicate views optimally throughout the organization and external partners

Good relationship builder particularly with the key personals across not only Key accounts, but also the industry related

Team oriented and collaborative leadership skills