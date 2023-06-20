Regional Activation Manager - North

Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is fully remote
Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
