  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Regional Activation Manager - West

Regional Activation Manager - West

Regional Activation Manager - West

  • Location China - Sichuan - Chengdu
  • Travel required Yes - up to 100%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143802BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for managing a sales direct/B2B team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the sales direct/B2B strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, gross margin and over dues) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programmes. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose

  • The role is accountable for leading and delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc.
  • Coordinate cross function activities and issues and implement assigned projects.
Key Accountabilities
  • Workshop development & management:
  • Cooperate with Key Account sales team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.
  • Complete the agreed sales channel activation plan to achieve and exceed sales volume, turnover, A/R targets from effective workshop and regional super dealer management.
  • Provide effective guidance on activation to KAMs based on local insight and close relationship
  • Prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer.
  • Understand, build relationship with, and influence customer in order to gain commitment for the activities proposed.
  • Implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.
  • Actively defends and grows existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer.
  • Holds regular meetings to agree and track KPIs with customers.
  • Handle designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.
  • Manage activation service providers and drive compliance and efficiency in handling 3rd party who supports our business and reduce complex deal structure.
  • Understand customer needs and competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent “voice of customer” in the company in order to improve our approach.
  • To be the local advocator of Castrol brand and BP V&B, ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, safety and environment policies
  • Manage the activation team to serve the overall regional/channel activation target
  • Provide daily management and supervision of team members and fulfil the related people processes accordingly.
  • Coach team members and support them to continuously enhance the capabilities based on the sales capability framework
Job Requirements
  • Bachelor’s degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.
  • More than 8 years sales & marketing experience.
  • More than 5-8 years senior Key Account Sales Channels management experience within FMCG or general Industry; The experience in car dealer is a strong plus.
  • Team management experience is a must

