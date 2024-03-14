Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Wherever you come from, whatever your background and whoever you are, you’re welcome at bp. We believe we have a responsibility to do more to create equity – and do it faster and better than ever before. We strongly value diversity and we want everyone, including our colleagues, customers, and suppliers, to feel comfortable being their best selves every day. If you need any accommodations, please feel free to reach out to us. We are committed to ensuring that people with disabilities can participate in our application process and as part of our team

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Regional Automation and Digital Security Lead

The successful job holder will work with the Engineering ManagerEMEA Lubricants sites and be assisted in its role by a team of on-site specialists and/or 3rd party contractors. The role handles several contractors (network management, automation…). ​

In this role You will:

Be consulted for all automation and Process related digital security and digitalization topics.

Participate in automation and digitalization projects (modifications, implementation of new installations) within the EMEA region to guarantee the reliability, compliance, and efficiency of the installations.

Act as a Project lead in the EMEA region to reach compliance for process related cyber security.

Proactively interact with other teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply engineering judgement to drive coordinated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operation efficiency, defect elimination and standardization.

Bridge role between BP enterprise (IT - I&E) and Production environments (OT). The role requires extensive network and collaboration between different teams to drive digitalization projects.

Be responsible for providing Control & Automation expertise to operations, maintenance and engineering.

Work on the implementation and follow-up of project based OT automation projects (modifications, implementation of new installations, PoC, Interfaces to ERP and others) in the plant with dotted line reporting.

Act as a single point of accountability for all EMEA Lubricants sites for ASDS (Automation Systems Digital Security). (e.g Management of PCN network, server infrastructure and firewalls)

Participate in long term automation and digital transformation / innovation planning for operational assets

Be responsible for embedding Safety Culture in the daily operations of the plant

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient English is a must. Local language knowledge (German, Dutch, French, Turkish) is a plus.

Extended knowledge of one or more automation systems (Siemens, Aveva, ABB, Emerson...)

Extended Technical reasoning skills

Experience in project management

Knowledge of Servers and network infrastructure (HP, Cisco...)

Big curiosity about Cyber Security

Knowledge of IO bus networks and Scada (Profibus, Profinet, IO-Link)

Able to read electrical drawings, P&IDs, PFDs, ...

Basic knowledge CAD

Automation background with strong interest in IT / OT

Networking competence

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.