Regional Business Manager

The Retail Business Manager has the overall accountability for the full P&L of their respective network within a defined geography comprising of Company owned and dealer/franchise operated sites. This means being an active P&L driver, implementing commercial plans to increase fuel and convenience revenue. They will own and develop the area strategy in line with the business performance plan and in accordance to HSSE, legislative and operating standards.

About bp

Be part of the transformation By 2025 - We aim to be a different kind of energy company, one that continuously puts convenience at the forefront of how people live. Because we are led by our purpose to reimagine how we can improve people lives, we will listen and work with others on our transformation journey to redefine convenience, expand our footprint and develop distinctive non-fuel offerings.

With over 500 outlets, we impact the lives of millions of South Africans every day providing solutions to start and end your day. We’re leading innovation through partnerships beyond fuel creating new experiences and opportunities. We remain invested in South Africa, and we invite you to be part of this journey - a path of self discovery, growth, and transformation. It's one that requires creativity, purpose, and energy. It's a journey that will take you through different phases of your life, each with opportunities to fuel a new future in retail and convenience.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Key Accountabilities

Spend 80% of the time interacting with business partners and provide leadership to increase sales and deliver financial business plan.

Monitor key performance indicators and performance trends and take appropriate actions to address issues to optimise the business and deliver best in class customer service.

Ensures that the Operator understands and delivers against their contractual obligations and execute the offer and operating standards as prescribed and taking appropriate action if contractual breaches exist.

Provide coaching to the dealer and staff to take action and achieve both operational excellence and business results. Show courage to hold themselves and others accountable for non delivery. Management of unusual events to keep area operating to plan and standard.

Review store environments and key business indicators within the area to identify problems, concerns and opportunities.

Deliver Operational excellence across all stores by addressing weakness or opportunities.

Enable full compliance with legislation and company policies and procedures and to deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards.

• Transparent and purpose driven planning for site visits. Site visits to be priority based with frequency determined on needs

Education

A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience.

A qualification in Business, Marketing and/or Sales

Experience

Minimum of 4 years of working experience within a sales environment. Previous retail experience desirable. Some critical requirements desirous in this role Proven ability to lead, coach and motivate others to deliver outstanding performance

Sound financial awareness with ability to interpret financial and key performance indicators into clear actions to deliver performance improvement

Self-motivated and performance driven with a passion for retailing excellence Successful track record of results & goal achievements, improving year on year performances

The ability to work under pressure and handle challenging situations and always striving to do the right thing

Excellent communication and people skills – being able to mentor and coach site staff to drive sales and ensure best in class execution

Ability to understand contents of legal contract and basic interpretation thereof

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



