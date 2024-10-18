Regional Chemist & Quality Assurance Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

The role of the Regional Chemist & Quality Assurance Advisor is responsible for the integrity of the manufacturing process to produce, package and deliver finished goods that meet Quality Control specifications and supporting product performance, process improvements. Resolution of customer quality complaints and manufacturing issues; ensuring that new or modified product formulas are approved and implemented at the facilities using the proper process to ensure the quality and performance of products. The position will interface and collaborate closely with bp Plants, 3P Manufacturing & Warehouse, Procurement, suppliers, Global Lubricants Technology, Product Development & Quality Assurance to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient manufacturing capability and commercialization of products. Will also support the business and customer’s needs, while assuring compliance to the quality manual and Manufacturing Quality standards.

This position will be located in our office in Santa Fe, Mexico City. bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.

Key Accountabilities

Ensures proper procedures, policies, systems, and processes are in place to safeguard product quality, facilities team members are trained and that they are properly executing to the expected standard for all incoming raw materials and finished products. ​

Ensures proper connectivity and relationships are in place between 3rd party team and Global Lubricant Technology to ensure quality requirements are current and consistent. ​

Ensures the manufacture and delivery of quality products through embedding compliance against BP Lubes Quality Manual and the assurance of implementation and execution of fit-for use and fit-for-sale (finished product quality assurance) processes within the plant. ​

Monitor critical parameter trends by using effective statistical tools, such as SPC (statistical process control) programs, to proactively prevent potential failures with a continuous improvement focus

Participate in the Raw Material and Manufacturing Vendor Review. ​

Participate in key/strategic projects as a content expert in the areas of quality, operations, and general business systems. ​

Oversee any new product/package changes or introductions. ​

Ensure a consistent approach to Quality is applied across accountable sites for projects and new manufacturing processes. ​

Drive efficiency in cost and cash through lowering the cost of poor quality (COPQ) and a focus on continuous improvement to underpin Best-In-Class unit cost metrics. ​

Investigate quality and operations issues and recommend corrective actions. ​

Works with operations and quality departments to complete RCAs and drive improvement plans to eliminate and prevent future deviations in First Time Pass Rate and manufacturing processes.

Supports the Regional Technology, PD and Plant Operations teams to ensure product quality and integrity is incorporated into manufacturing processes by examining and addressing product compatibility, co-mingling limitations, flush requirements, sampling requirements, and specific blending and manufacturing instructions to enable safe, effective, reliable, and efficient blending and filling of products that meet the quality specifications and standards as defined by Product Development, Global Lubricants Technology and the Quality Manual.

Supports MOC (Management of Change) for lab, process, instrumentation, blending and packaging operations with a focus on cross contamination, compatibility, and process integrity.

Support trouble shooting quality issues, such as failed blend, and work with Quality Control/Quality Assurance team to take corrective actions

Manages, streamline, fusion and supporting process such as Raw Material inspection plans, set up and maintain QA inspection plans for raw material finished product blends.

Education and Experience

Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Engineering (Chemistry, Chemical Engineering or other related field)

5 years of practical & specific work experience in a lubricant blending and packaging facility or within a package goods manufacturing environment.

5 years of experience with blending / fluid handling / mixing / packaging/quality control testing equipment and quality management systems.

Ability to contribute to a Continuous Quality Improvement environment

Strong product technical knowledge

Must have new product formulation, development, scale-up and commercialization process knowledge and experience

Spoken and written English fluency

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Quality Improvement Tools, Quality Leadership, Quality Management Systems (QMS), Quality Risk Management, Supplier Quality Management



Legal Disclaimer:

