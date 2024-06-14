Regional Cluster Security Manager, UK & Europe

Job Family Group:HSSE Group
The Technology, Intelligence, Security, and Crisis Management (ISC) function delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support, and security protection to all BP businesses. The security function assesses identified security threats and manages security barriers to ensure BP's business activities are conducted securely, wherever opportunities arise.
The Regional Cluster Security Manager (RCSM) provides risk management expertise and specialist security advice to all relevant businesses, ensuring security is implemented in accordance with BP's requirements. This role is the first level of leadership within BP's security function. Reporting to and guided by the Regional Senior Security Manager (RSSM), the RCSM will manage and direct all Business Security Representatives (BSRs) within the region, ensuring the delivery of an outstanding security function. Additionally, the RCSM will be part of the regional Security Leadership Team, leading projects with regional and potentially global impacts. The RCSM will act as the primary contact for business leadership in the region when directed by the RSSM.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.