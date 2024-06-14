Regional Cluster Security Manager, UK & Europe

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Technology, Intelligence, Security, and Crisis Management (ISC) function delivers geo-political insight, emergency management support, and security protection to all BP businesses. The security function assesses identified security threats and manages security barriers to ensure BP's business activities are conducted securely, wherever opportunities arise.

Role Overview

The Regional Cluster Security Manager (RCSM) provides risk management expertise and specialist security advice to all relevant businesses, ensuring security is implemented in accordance with BP's requirements. This role is the first level of leadership within BP's security function. Reporting to and guided by the Regional Senior Security Manager (RSSM), the RCSM will manage and direct all Business Security Representatives (BSRs) within the region, ensuring the delivery of an outstanding security function. Additionally, the RCSM will be part of the regional Security Leadership Team, leading projects with regional and potentially global impacts. The RCSM will act as the primary contact for business leadership in the region when directed by the RSSM.

Key Accountabilities

Leadership and Development : As a member of the UK & Europe Security Leadership Team, shape and drive the development of security processes, solutions, and projects across the region. Lead security projects as delegated by the RSSM and support Country Security Managers as needed.

: As a member of the UK & Europe Security Leadership Team, shape and drive the development of security processes, solutions, and projects across the region. Lead security projects as delegated by the RSSM and support Country Security Managers as needed. Oversight and Reporting : Manage and report on security issues across the cluster, providing oversight and ensuring issues of importance or relevance to BP operations are addressed.

: Manage and report on security issues across the cluster, providing oversight and ensuring issues of importance or relevance to BP operations are addressed. Project Support : Provide security input on critical projects across the region, supporting Country Security Managers and ensuring appropriate BP security input and oversight.

: Provide security input on critical projects across the region, supporting Country Security Managers and ensuring appropriate BP security input and oversight. Technical Security Advice : Lead and manage BSRs, providing detailed technical security advice to maintain required barrier strength and mitigate risks according to BP's risk appetite.

: Lead and manage BSRs, providing detailed technical security advice to maintain required barrier strength and mitigate risks according to BP's risk appetite. Information Exchange : Facilitate information exchange with BSRs regarding security threats, coordinating with ISC Global Energy Transition Senior Security Manager and ISC Intelligence Analysts to develop a detailed threat picture for BP businesses.

: Facilitate information exchange with BSRs regarding security threats, coordinating with ISC Global Energy Transition Senior Security Manager and ISC Intelligence Analysts to develop a detailed threat picture for BP businesses. Security Risk Management : Oversee Security Risk Assessments and management plans for all applicable sites and business activities within the region, assisting BSRs to build and provide data for BP’s security risk picture.

: Oversee Security Risk Assessments and management plans for all applicable sites and business activities within the region, assisting BSRs to build and provide data for BP’s security risk picture. Self-Verification : Conduct day-to-day self-verification across businesses in the region, working with BSRs to ensure security barriers are implemented according to threat levels and BP policies.

: Conduct day-to-day self-verification across businesses in the region, working with BSRs to ensure security barriers are implemented according to threat levels and BP policies. Technical Expertise: Provide security leadership and technical expertise to businesses in the region without a dedicated security manager or representative, ensuring relevant security processes align with BP’s risk management processes.

Candidate Requirements

Proven experience managing multiple high-level collaborators from various functions and organizations.

Comfortable participating in local and regional leadership team meetings.

Strong leadership capabilities and experience managing complex projects.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to quickly build and maintain relationships.

Experience working in international organizations and/or multinational companies covering multiple countries.

Experience interacting with senior-level leaders and successfully influencing discussions.

Extensive experience developing policies, protocols, and conducting training to ensure compliance and preparedness.

Experience creating budgets, supporting expenditure cases, and managing capital projects.

Desirable Experience

Managing security for international/multinational organizations.

Working with international agencies.

Proficiency in additional languages.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for people, Crisis and emergency response management, Information Security, Personal security awareness, Physical security systems and surveillance, Security policies and practices, Security risk assessment and planning, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.