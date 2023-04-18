Regional Commodity Risk Manager, Glights & LCT

Trading & Shipping is BP's face to the traded markets for BP in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. T&S's role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of BP.
The role of Commodity Risk Manager is a key analytical and control position within the Finance organization, in the Global Trading & Shipping business. The position is accountable to the Senior Manager Commodity Risk for a specific commodity’s aspect of control, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This includes being the primary interface for the trading and supply benches, coordinating the daily activities of the Commodity Risk Analysts in order to meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, providing analytics to support business insight while keeping a view of working capital and cash utilization. The Commodity Risk Manager would also play a leading role in managing the talent within the team and be responsible for guiding their professional growth and career development.
Key Accountabilities