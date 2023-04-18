Regional Commodity Risk Manager, Glights & LCT

Job summary

Trading & Shipping is BP's face to the traded markets for BP in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. T&S's role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of BP.



The role of Commodity Risk Manager is a key analytical and control position within the Finance organization, in the Global Trading & Shipping business. The position is accountable to the Senior Manager Commodity Risk for a specific commodity’s aspect of control, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This includes being the primary interface for the trading and supply benches, coordinating the daily activities of the Commodity Risk Analysts in order to meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, providing analytics to support business insight while keeping a view of working capital and cash utilization. The Commodity Risk Manager would also play a leading role in managing the talent within the team and be responsible for guiding their professional growth and career development.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for independent, timely, globally aligned and accurate valuations of trading book position, exposure and performance data via operational oversight of day to day accountabilities of the team.

Lead the delivery of daily and monthly control processes

Deliver further analysis to facilitate trading execution, management reporting, market and credit risk management, and keep focus on compliance to risk management, and keep focus on compliance to strengthen the control environment.

Support the validation of integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts for the Group Accounts and financial disclosures.

Independent understanding to identify/escalate and mitigate financial, operational & reputation risk related to trading book positions and exposures.

Single point of contact on any working capital related issues. Forecasting, allocation and optimization of working capital to ensure book remains within limits while embedding rigour and challenge.

Provide support for entering/exiting new instruments/markets & growth/contraction of T&S business via effective due diligence. This includes deal valuation, consideration of working capital and cash impacts, and identifying/ mitigating financial or operational risks associated with new activity.

Support the implemention of any Operating Standards and Control Processes in relevant region.

Hold relationship with relevant Traders and Operational Leadership.

Demonstrate leadership competencies, able to lead initiatives, influence and participates in decisions and collaborate effectively across both regional and global teams.

People management and development.

Bachelors Degree (any discipline)

Business experience in financial accounting and/or control within a trading environment

Good knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets and instruments

Strong understanding of key controls used to mitigate risks

Strong analytical skills with ability to grasp and communicate complex trading transactions into their economic effects

Attention to detail and ability to mutitask and work effectively within a deadline orientated environment

Ability to deploy a variety of communication styles according to the situation and communicate effectively with stakeholders and peers

Knowledge of the front to back Deal Life cycle, the role of Product Control through this cycle and the applications employed

Strong desire to develop leadership capability and team player with an eagerness to learn and teach.

Supporting the development of the broader team across Commodity Risk

Formally recognized Accounting qualification (ACA, CPA etc), MBA, FRM or CFA

Understanding of Market and Credit Risk functions

Experience of New Activity Integration and Project Management

