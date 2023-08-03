Regional Ethics & Compliance Director - GoMC

Responsible for overseeing provision of advice to the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, working with a team and using highly advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.
Responsible for overseeing provision of advice to the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, working with a team and using highly advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.
The Ethics & Compliance Director for the GoMC plays a key role in helping the businesses integrate Ethics and Compliance into its daily management and strategic planning and operate in accordance with BP’s “Who We Are” and Code of Conduct. The Ethics & Compliance Manager is also the Ethics & Compliance Liaison. The scope comprises the P&O GoM and Canada region.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}
