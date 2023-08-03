Regional Ethics & Compliance Director - GoMC

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for overseeing provision of advice to the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, working with a team and using highly advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture.

Production & Operations



Ethics & Compliance Group



About the Role:

The Ethics & Compliance Director for the GoMC plays a key role in helping the businesses integrate Ethics and Compliance into its daily management and strategic planning and operate in accordance with BP’s “Who We Are” and Code of Conduct. The Ethics & Compliance Manager is also the Ethics & Compliance Liaison. The scope comprises the P&O GoM and Canada region.

Key Responsibilities:

Be responsible for the strategic direction of the E&C program for the Region, including developing, maintaining, and constantly improving the Region’s ethics and compliance programme;

Be a trusted advisor to the SVPs and Business Leadership Teams, providing mentorship and support to improve ethics and compliance culture and leadership, and to embed a strong culture of ethics and compliance. Maintain the regional E&C plan and lead the quarterly Ethics & Compliance Committee Meetings to deliver key messages to the BLTs;

Identify emerging E&C risk by participating in strategic business conversations (e.g. RMR) and craft relevant risk mitigations. Collaborate with the NOJV management team to evaluate relevant E&C risk and support development of respective exposure management plans.

Provide timely, accurate and pragmatic advice to the Region on a range of sophisticated E&C issues, for example working with government officials, use of third parties, social investment decisions, due diligence issues, international trade regulations, etc.

Leverage E&C digital resources to identify trends and develop program interventions. Conduct monitoring and self-verification of local E&C processes and controls, including G&E and CoI registers, CDD, social investment, etc.

Act as a speak up channel as well as a partner with BI to manage workforce concerns for the region.

Support rollout and completion of E&C training incl. through effective RER oversight;

Collaborate with C&EA to deliver training/awareness sessions on appropriate E&C risks and other issues within the Region. Support and activate rollout of the refreshed Code aligning with E&C ‘focus topics’ calendar.

Collaborate with Procurement on managing supplier risks, including participating to PRMs and supporting the Global Supplier Audit program.

Collaborate with Finance on fraud risk management.

Be an active member of the global E&C community in order to ensure alignment of the regional plan with global E&C priorities and sharing of standard processes. Ensure effective collaboration with Managing ECLs and E&C managers.

Role Requirements:

University degree or equivalent professional qualification.

Substantial experience in managing ethics and compliance programs and/or equivalent strategic advisory experience in key ethics and compliance areas such as Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti-Money Laundering, International Trade Regulations, Conflicts of Interest, Fraud, Counterparty Due Diligence and third-party management.

Deep understanding of ABC law and practice, together with an ability to apply that knowledge to complex and often unique and sensitive scenarios.

Strategic problem solver with ability to influence senior team members to BLT level and at Segment and/or Group level where appropriate.

Strong track record of exemplifying BP’s “Who We Are”

High standard of analytical and drafting skills, effective prioritization, problem-solving and planning skills.

Self-confidence to take a firm stand and upbeat persistence in seeking solutions to sophisticated issues.

Good communication skills with the ability to apply these skills at different levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic and creative ability to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a great teammate.

Ability to collaborate effectively with colleagues across BP.

Ability to deliver the Ethics and Compliance agenda in a creative and collaborative manner.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



