Regional Facilities Coordinator

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in CITY, COUNTRY.

This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This is a tactical facilities role that will work with the Senior Facility Manager to execute repairs and maintenance needs in a specific geographic region. The role will analyze trends in the region as well as manage Primary Supplier compliance to TA’s published KPI's / SLA's. Maintain continual flow of work completion, including proposal review and approval within the regional facility coordinator's approval authority. Negotiate with Suppliers to improve pricing, product quality, and delivery. Works on multiple work orders and as an engaged member of the site facilities team. Responsible for small to large projects that require technical knowledge of a specific business area and or trade.

Key Accountabilities

Respond quickly and efficiently to work orders via our work order management system, ServiceChannel.

Scheduling of service providers while providing direction and support in response to work orders within the SLA.

Cover one region of approximately 90 TravelCenters and Truck Service Center sites. Must be able to handle a high volume of work orders each day.

Follow up with Suppliers and, daily and escalate calls that are past the expected completion date to ensure that Service Level Agreements are being met.

Reassign Suppliers where needed due to lack of response or non-compliant onsite and/or completion.

Provide service directly and cross-functionally to the TA field organization.

Responsible for challenging aspects of proposals pertaining to labor rate, total hours to perform the work, overhead costs, etc. and seek second and third opinions as appropriate.

Partner with the other areas of Procurement or Construction when materials are needed to leverage purchase quantity to resolve site issues

Participate in weekly Supplier quality calls and Quarterly Business Reviews

Responsible for being on call as part of a rotation schedule.

Education and Experience

Previous practical relevant experience in facilities management.

English written and verbal fluency

Experience with a work order platform – Service Channel

General trades and or Gas/Oil experience a plus.

Ability to work with a budget.

Highly organized with proven ability to work on several projects simultaneously and under tight schedules

PC proficiency with emphasis on Microsoft Office programs including a heavy focus on Excel & Word.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills, be highly organized and ability to perform tasks effectively under pressure.

Must work effectively in a team environment, as well as function independently.

College degree preferred

**NOTE - Please upload your resume in English**

