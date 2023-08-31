Regional General Manager Sales B2C Chennai

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade G Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Synopsis

The RGM leads a team of Regional Sales Managers, Area Sales Managers and Distributors. He / She is responsible for developing and deploying long term strategy to gain share and grow volume sustainability in the defined territory.

He/She is responsible for developing talent, maintaining health of distribution infrastructure in defined geography and provide inputs to the sales and marketing leadership on developing ‘go to market strategies' that help the company maintain the leadership position in the market.

Castrol operates an agency managed front-line sales force team that captures orders and activates sales. This team comprises of approx. 350 ‘feet on street’ & is instrumental in execution of sales plans in the market. The RGM and his/her team is responsible for managing the deployment of this team of ‘feet on street’ and for delivering sales productivity metric.

This is a Leadership role. The post holder must demonstrate strong commercial acumen, capacity to lead a diverse team & manage senior stakeholder engagement within the organization across functional lines to deliver revenue, market share and volume growth in the defined geography. He / she should focus on building a high-performance team, developing a strong talent pipeline and a vibrant org culture in the region.

What you will deliver

In partnership with sales, marketing, and sales operations contribute to the creation and implementation of ‘‘Go to market’’ (GTM) strategy to gain market share sustainably.

Lead and participate inputs to business strategy reviews and annual marketing plans. Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and team members, ensure that relevant knowledge and insights of market business trends, customer’s expectations and current competitive position is captured.

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management plans in conjunction with sales leadership.

Direct implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channels, ensuring the relevant sales representatives delivers the results as agreed in the plan.

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financials and people processes.

Provide inputs and insights into the 3-5 year sales plan including go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Adopt and utilize the Castrol Mindsets where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Comply with bp’s Code of Conduct and Beliefs & HSSE Standards.

Experience and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in from a competitive program, preferably in applied sciences, economics, finance or economics. Management degree is highly desirable.

Having 12-15 years of sales, sales management and / or marketing experience.

At least 3-5 years of experience in leading a team of managers

Experience dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization.

Hands-on experience of managing large indirect or direct sales networks.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.