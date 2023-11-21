Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

This is an exciting time to join our team and help us in our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and in our purpose of reimagining energy for our people and planet!In the Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) team, our main goal is to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm. Operating in a central capacity with a bp-wide remit, HSE&C covers all businesses where operational activities and risk exists. Our ambition is to lead the HSE function across bp, partnering with the line to deliver solutions that drive risk reduction and zero harm.We are looking for a Regional HSE&C Manager AGT, responsible for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey who will be accountable for the delivery of HSE&C activities across the AGT business, supporting safe, adaptable and reliable operations and activities.In this role, you will have an outstanding opportunity to influence the strategic HSE&C direction for AGT, leading on our aspiration to become the safest place to work in our industry, as well as leading the sustainability and carbon agenda.The role will be based in the Azerbaijan – Baku office and some travel to offsite locations will be required.Please note that this role is open to Azerbaijani nationals only!



Job Description:



We expect you to:

Lead an integrated HSE&C team providing clear direction on HSE&C risks and objectives, managing an HSE&C flow to work pool and HSE&C related activity backlogs

Build and maintain local business and external relationships to achieve bp's HSE&C goals

Ensure a proactive and visibly adaptable HSE&C leadership to operating business leaders across leadership teams

Drive regional HSE&C integration across Production, Projects and Wells

Ensure integration with central HSE&C teams and alignment with bp’s corporate HSE&C objectives

Lead local operating business HSE&C performance management

Integrate HSE&C Production, Wells and Projects as a function and represent them at the region BLT



It would be essential to have:

A degree in HSE related field, Engineering or Science. A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma, IOHA accreditation or equivalent would be a plus.

Outstanding leadership skills, with the ability to develop people, manage change and build a strong and inclusive team

Extensive operational experience in Oil and Gas or another high hazard industry

Advanced technical knowledge/experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes

Practical experience of regulatory interfaces and industry trade bodies

Experience in leading multidisciplinary teams and driving integration at the regional HSE&C level

Great customer management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Strong communication skills, with ability to interface and connect with diverse teams to prioritise resources appropriately

Great awareness of the Carbon agenda, Contractor Safety Management, Sustainability/Environment and Social, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health, and Emergency Response



It would also be useful, but not vital, that you have:



Chartered status of Institute of Occupational Safety and Health or equivalent. Deep expertise in applied process safety practices and human performance. Knowledge and experience of agile working practices



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.