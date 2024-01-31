Regional HSE&C Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always aiming for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could contribute to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!This is an exciting time to join our team and help us in our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and in our purpose of reimagining energy for our people and planet.In the Health, safety, environment and carbon (HSE&C) team, our main goal is to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm. Operating in a central capacity with a bp-wide remit, HSE&C covers all businesses where operational activities and risk exists. Our ambition is to lead the HSE discipline across bp, partnering with the line to deliver solutions that drive risk reduction and zero harm.



Job Description:

In this role, as the successful candidate, you will have the amazing opportunity to influence the strategic HSE&C direction for T&T, leading on our ambition to become the safest place to work in our industry, as well as leading the sustainability and carbon agenda.

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be to:

Lead an integrated HSE&C team providing clear direction on HSE&C risks and objectives, managing an HSE&C flow to work pool and HSE&C related activity backlogs

Build and maintain local business and external relationships to achieve bp's HSE&C goals

Ensure a proactive and visibly responsive HSE&C leadership to operating business leaders across leadership teams

Drive regional HSE&C integration across Production, Projects and Wells

Ensure integration with central HSE&C teams and alignment with bp’s corporate HSE&C objectives

Lead local operating business HSE&C performance management

Integrates HSE&C Production, Wells and Projects as a discipline and represents them at the region BLT

Required Skills:

Degree in HSE related field, Engineering or Science

Strong leadership skills, with the ability to develop people, lead change and build a high performing, inclusive team

Extensive operational experience in Oil and Gas or another high hazard industry

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification, with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes

Practical experience of regulatory interfaces and industry trade bodies

Experience in leading multidisciplinary teams and driving integration at the regional HSE&C level

Stakeholder management skills and experience, and ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions

Strong communication skills, with ability to interface and connect with diverse teams to prioritise resources appropriately

Great awareness of the Carbon agenda, Contractor Safety Management, Sustainability/Environment and Social, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health, and Emergency Response

Preferred Skills:

Chartered status of Institute of Occupational Safety and Health or equivalent

Deep expertise in applied process safety practices and human performance

Knowledge of agile working practices

A NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma (or equivalent), or IOHA accreditation (or equivalent)

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

The role will be based in the Trinidad, Port of Spain office and some travel to offsite locations will be required.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Hazard communication, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.