Regional IH Director - Africa / ME

The Health and IH team oversee the delivery of health and industrial hygiene (H&IH) risk management agenda within HSE&C and operationalizes the strategic direction for health and wellbeing set by the health and wellbeing (H&W) team in People & Culture (P&C). H&IH informs bp’s health and wellbeing strategy and holds critical and scarce expertise in Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Health making them available across bp. P&C health and wellbeing (H&WB) and P&O H&IH work together seamlessly and interdependently leading the health discipline, providing oversight and access to subject matter expertise across bp. The purpose of the role of Regional Industrial Hygiene Director – Middle East & Africa is to: 1. Provide Industrial Hygiene expertise in support of the business to strategically identify and address Industrial Hygiene risk. 2. Drive implementation and sustainability of Industrial Hygiene programmes aligned with bp’s health and wellbeing strategy. 3. Drive the Industrial Hygiene capability agenda in support of businesses in the region. The successful candidate will be an active member of the extended H&W and HSE&C Leadership teams.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Accountable for the delivery of H&W Strategy and HSE&C Industrial Hygiene priorities in the respective regions, supporting safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operations.

Contribute to and inform bp’s health and wellbeing strategy, HSE&C H&IH plans and global IH programmes.

Builds and maintains business interface, line and external relationships to achieve bp´s IH strategic goals.

Provides Subject Matter Expertise (SME) and proactive IH leadership to operating businesses.

Act as single point of contact and IH technical authority for region.

Partner with other professionals within occupational health, toxicology, crisis and continuity management and other disciplines to deliver seamless health performance.

Direct regional businesses and functions on the H&W Strategy and HSE&C Industrial Hygiene Priorities, targets and standards and provide input to business health planning and resourcing.

Supports professional IH network; providing functional leadership to line IH roles and upholds the ethical framework governing IH practice.

Identify opportunities and provide SME to drive forward IH innovation in new technologies, operational processes, data analytics and engineering design aligned with bp’s ambition.

Supports the health and IH capability forum and development of IH capability and capacity plan and provides coaching & mentoring.

Provides IH SME to assess and assure IH performance, conformance and compliance through health processes or S&ORA and SV instruments.

Provides IH SME in emergency response including global health incident response e.g. pandemic, active Mutual Response Team (MRT) member.

Engages with regional government representatives, regulators, external bodies and NGOs in IH advocacy where value to bp.

Provide oversight of country and region-specific IH outsourcing activities and ownership of global IH contracts where relevant.

Act as global SME on specific IH topics as designated.

Industrial hygienist qualified to an internationally recognised (IOHA NAR) standard with a minimum of 10 years experience in the industrial hygiene discipline across a broad range of businesses.

Has at least 3 years experience in senior IH or HSE management roles business/entity level determining health strategy and planning.

Sound experience in leading teams and directing businesses in good practice health management.

Has extensive experience in managing health, safety, welfare regulations; employment and civil law as they apply to the workplace and countries their region represents.

Proactive, visible and responsive leader, adept at working on multiple concurrent deliverables with minimal supervision.

Passionate advocate for industrial hygiene at different levels in the organisation and ability to establish credibility and influence.

Agile competency including ADO, Kanbanise and agile methodologies.

Project management experience.

Strong communication and networking.

Ability to coach mentor and develop people and capability.

Planning and performance management including budgeting.

Third party contract management.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



