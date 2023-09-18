Regional IH Director - Africa / ME

The Health and IH team oversee the delivery of health and industrial hygiene (H&IH) risk management agenda within HSE&C and operationalizes the strategic direction for health and wellbeing set by the health and wellbeing (H&W) team in People & Culture (P&C). H&IH informs bp’s health and wellbeing strategy and holds critical and scarce expertise in Industrial Hygiene and Occupational Health making them available across bp. P&C health and wellbeing (H&WB) and P&O H&IH work together seamlessly and interdependently leading the health discipline, providing oversight and access to subject matter expertise across bp. The purpose of the role of Regional Industrial Hygiene Director – Middle East & Africa is to: 1. Provide Industrial Hygiene expertise in support of the business to strategically identify and address Industrial Hygiene risk. 2. Drive implementation and sustainability of Industrial Hygiene programmes aligned with bp’s health and wellbeing strategy. 3. Drive the Industrial Hygiene capability agenda in support of businesses in the region. The successful candidate will be an active member of the extended H&W and HSE&C Leadership teams.
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.