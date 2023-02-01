Site traffic information and cookies

Regional Integration Manager

  • Location China - Guangdong - Guangzhou
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141287BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting various business activities through the development of performance reporting with relevant business context through various reporting methods to drive business interventions to improve value delivery and using sound technical capabilities, identify process improvement opportunities, including the development of metrics and reporting to realize improvement potential, and support/manage teams delivering the prioritized initiatives/projects, from design through to implementation to help the organization achieve its initiatives.

Job Profile Summary

bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there. YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help

Job Purpose

The purpose of the Regional Integration Manager is to assist integration lead to identify and leverage M&A deal integration opportunities for bp pulse across China.

Key Accountabilities

  • Assist lead with bp pulse China integration strategy, framework, execution and improvement..
  • Support BD in strategizing best-fit integration model and approach for different business models, guided by integration lead.
  • Liaison with key local and global functions to mitigate risk and build function readiness to assure integration success
  • Keep track and monitor overall integration progress on daily basis
  • Hands-on ability to work with lead to resolve challenges to secure project timeline
  • Assist with lead to conduct effective internal and external communication with internal stakeholders as well as senior leaders when necessary.
  • Help manage external relationships with local authorities and business partners during M&A activities.


Job Holder Requirements

Education
  • Minimum university degree or equivalent
  • Business related discipline preferred; MBA would be a plus

Experience
  • At least 3-5 years EV industry experience with a strong bias for EV operations experience, experience of working in or for a joint venture is preferred
  • Deep understanding of EV service station dynamics and operation is essential.

Skills & Competencies
  • Strategical & futuristic thinking
  • Able to coordinate with key stakeholders both internally and externally to timely deliver business results
  • Deep commercial mindset and skills to maximize value and deliver results in a complex business environment
  • Strong in building and maintaining long-term strategic partnership with government, external partners and other key stakeholders both internally and externally
  • Agile and customer-centric mindset
  • Fluent at both Mandarin and English

