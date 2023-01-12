Regional Key Account Manager – Automotive EMEA (m/f/d)

Site traffic information and cookies

Regional Key Account Manager &#x2013; Automotive EMEA (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - Flexible, United Kingdom - Flexible - Home Based (UK)
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143940BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Germany - Flexible, United Kingdom - Flexible - Home Based (Germany, UK, other European countries)

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The role operates within the Castrol Regional Key Account Management (RKAM) EMEA team and is accountable for customer relationships and the development of business opportunities, including commercial and contractual arrangements, across EMEA for the accounts assigned to the incumbent.

Your tasks:

  • Prepare implementation plans and implement partnership agreements with the assigned accounts for EMEA– act as interface across the functional and geographic areas ensuring a robust implementation
  • Set up and implement performance reviews internally/externally and implement any necessary interventions in the critical markets for the assigned accounts
  • Set up and manage regular Customer Account Team meetings with all relevant internal functions, Marketing, Technology, Supply Chain etc.
  • Set up and manage regular performance meetings with the assigned accounts on performance/operations tracking KPIs and making agreed interventions. Ensure account plan is regularly updated
  • Manage relationships and contact map for the assigned accounts and Castrol
  • Manage bonus and commission payments in line with contract
  • Ensure all contractual agreements are met and that the contract is renewed/extended in line with the contract
  • Create opportunities and grow the profitability of the account e.g. by extending the relationship scope, geography, product and service offer etc.
  • Participate in global internal or assigned account networks, working closely with colleagues in other regions of Automotive Lubricants and Strategic Accounts as required to ensure the overall value of the assigned accounts is delivered
Our requirements:
  • University degree or equivalent
  • Experience in managing global or regional / trans-national key accounts
  • Extensive Knowledge and experience of the OEM and Franchised dealer environment beneficial
  • Intimate knowledge of the OEM value chain and the global motor industry
  • Ability to demonstrate gravitas and proven credibility as a sales professional
  • Ability to operate at a senior level within customer organizations and manage stakeholders effectively
  • Excellent in English (verbal and written), German skills beneficial
  • Willingness to travel
What we offer:
  • bp stands for agile working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international working environment
  • Flexible and mobile working as well as 30 days of annual leave
  • Attractive compensation package (company pension scheme, bonus and share programme, Aral fuel card, group accident insurance, various special benefits)
  • International career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external training opportunities
  • Structured onboarding programme and buddy support
  • Subsidized canteen as well as hot drinks and water for free
  • Commitment to society: bp doubles the donations made privately by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment
  • Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount
  • Programmes to improve the work-life balance
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

