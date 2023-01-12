Regional Key Account Manager – Automotive EMEA (m/f/d)

Job summary

Germany - Flexible, United Kingdom - Flexible - Home Based (Germany, UK, other European countries)



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



The role operates within the Castrol Regional Key Account Management (RKAM) EMEA team and is accountable for customer relationships and the development of business opportunities, including commercial and contractual arrangements, across EMEA for the accounts assigned to the incumbent.



Your tasks:

Prepare implementation plans and implement partnership agreements with the assigned accounts for EMEA– act as interface across the functional and geographic areas ensuring a robust implementation

Set up and implement performance reviews internally/externally and implement any necessary interventions in the critical markets for the assigned accounts

Set up and manage regular Customer Account Team meetings with all relevant internal functions, Marketing, Technology, Supply Chain etc.

Set up and manage regular performance meetings with the assigned accounts on performance/operations tracking KPIs and making agreed interventions. Ensure account plan is regularly updated

Manage relationships and contact map for the assigned accounts and Castrol

Manage bonus and commission payments in line with contract

Ensure all contractual agreements are met and that the contract is renewed/extended in line with the contract

Create opportunities and grow the profitability of the account e.g. by extending the relationship scope, geography, product and service offer etc.

Participate in global internal or assigned account networks, working closely with colleagues in other regions of Automotive Lubricants and Strategic Accounts as required to ensure the overall value of the assigned accounts is delivered

University degree or equivalent

Experience in managing global or regional / trans-national key accounts

Extensive Knowledge and experience of the OEM and Franchised dealer environment beneficial

Intimate knowledge of the OEM value chain and the global motor industry

Ability to demonstrate gravitas and proven credibility as a sales professional

Ability to operate at a senior level within customer organizations and manage stakeholders effectively

Excellent in English (verbal and written), German skills beneficial

Willingness to travel