Regional Lead Market Strategist, GCrude (Senior Crude Analyst)

Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, the regional lead market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.
The strategist can develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. They can translate this into a view and communicate insights to trading stakeholders, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.
Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. They leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information. As a lead strategist, you will also coordinate projects at the regional and global level and ensure our regional analytical capability operates as expected.