Regional Lead Market Strategist, GCrude (Senior Crude Analyst)

Job summary

Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, the regional lead market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.



The strategist can develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. They can translate this into a view and communicate insights to trading stakeholders, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.



Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. They leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information. As a lead strategist, you will also coordinate projects at the regional and global level and ensure our regional analytical capability operates as expected.

Key accountabilities Maintain and develop Asia balances for supply and demand of crude oil

Co-develop and embed a suite of models to quantify fundamentals and the link to price movements

Originate tradeable insights out of analysis, and work with Global Lead Market Strategist & Trade Strategist(s), to form and communicate market/trade views​ in order to support/challenge trading Books positions

Understand the major moves that are occurring in the market, how they link back to trading activity and drive original analysis

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skill sets to problems. Collaborate effectively across regions and commodity lines to create alignment and promote better connectivity

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure and capability, including mentorship of graduates in the crude strategist team Essential education Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Professional and/or academic analytical background

Subject matter expertise in relevant commodity line and/or technical discipline

Knowledge of relevant commodity markets, traded instruments and energy economics

Strong attention to detail, problem-solving capability and prioritisation under pressure

History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure and modelling

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Knowledge of Asian crude and/or product markets including supply and demand drivers and how physical oil and related financial instruments are traded

Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics

Understanding of the Chinese oil market

Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments

Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Capable using Python and other DS platforms

