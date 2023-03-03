Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Regional Lead Market Strategist, GCrude (Senior Crude Analyst)

Regional Lead Market Strategist, GCrude (Senior Crude Analyst)

Regional Lead Market Strategist, GCrude (Senior Crude Analyst)

  • Location Singapore - Flexible
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146071BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, the regional lead market strategist uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment.

The strategist can develop and run infrastructure to quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price. They can translate this into a view and communicate insights to trading stakeholders, influencing commercial delivery. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods the strategist provides new insights through innovative analysis and is not afraid to challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge.

Adept at developing partnerships across trading and analytics, the strategist can develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity. They leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information. As a lead strategist, you will also coordinate projects at the regional and global level and ensure our regional analytical capability operates as expected.

Key accountabilities
  • Maintain and develop Asia balances for supply and demand of crude oil
  • Co-develop and embed a suite of models to quantify fundamentals and the link to price movements
  • Originate tradeable insights out of analysis, and work with Global Lead Market Strategist & Trade Strategist(s), to form and communicate market/trade views​ in order to support/challenge trading Books positions
  • Understand the major moves that are occurring in the market, how they link back to trading activity and drive original analysis
  • Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skill sets to problems. Collaborate effectively across regions and commodity lines to create alignment and promote better connectivity
  • Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure and capability, including mentorship of graduates in the crude strategist team
Essential education
  • Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background
Essential experience and job requirements
  • Professional and/or academic analytical background
  • Subject matter expertise in relevant commodity line and/or technical discipline
  • Knowledge of relevant commodity markets, traded instruments and energy economics
  • Strong attention to detail, problem-solving capability and prioritisation under pressure
  • History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes
  • Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure and modelling
  • Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly
Desirable criteria & qualifications
  • Knowledge of Asian crude and/or product markets including supply and demand drivers and how physical oil and related financial instruments are traded
  • Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics
  • Understanding of the Chinese oil market
  • Knowledge of upstream crude production processes and developments
  • Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis
  • Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI
  • Capable using Python and other DS platforms
#LI-Onsite

Apply Search all jobs at bp