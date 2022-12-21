Regional Lead Market Strategist, GLights

Job summary

Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partners with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can pivot quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions. Embedded within the Oil Strategist team and operating in partnership with senior commercial stakeholders, you will use analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment. Recognized as holding relevant expertise in energy markets and quantitative methods you will provide new insights through innovative analysis and will challenge the status quo, enabling T&S to maintain its competitive edge. You will develop networks that stretch cross-geography and cross-commodity in order to leverage the full suite of skills and capabilities that reside within our strong multidisciplinary analytics team, connecting analysis and information. As a lead strategist, you will also coordinate projects at the regional and global level and ensure our regional analytical capability operates as expected.

Accountabilities:

Understand fundamentals and market moves and how they link back to trading and origination activity.

Drive original analysis in the team.

Contribute to trading strategy: Conduct analysis of light ends and petrochemical markets to help support/challenge trading positions.

Develop new trading opportunities out of analysis and contribute to strategy discussion.

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skill sets to problems.

Collaborate effectively across regions and commodity lines to create alignment and promote better connectivity.

Co-develop, maintain and embed a suite of models to quantify fundamentals and link to price.

Leverage skills and capabilities that reside in multidisciplinary analytics team.

Grow and embed technical and subject matter expertise across the business and continually develop the Analytics infrastructure.

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Professional and/or academic analytical background

Knowledge of relevant commodity markets (ideally some petrochemical market knowledge) and energy economics H

istory of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes

Subject matter expertise in relevant commodity line and/or technical discipline

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly Desirable criteria & qualifications

Familiarity with commodity and financial markets

Understanding of petrochemical markets and assets - Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI - Capable using Python and other DS platforms

