Regional Lead Market Strategist, Global Distillates

About us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
About the role
Leading the regional Market Strategist capability for a Global book, and operating in partnership with senior commercial collaborators, this front office role uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment
The US Regional Lead provides thought leadership, owns the regional market view and leads the collaboration with the stakeholders. In partnership with these regional partners they define and develop analytics capability to create competitive advantage in trading. They possess deep subject matter expertise and fully leverage data and technology through working with multi-disciplinary teams.
One of the core elements of the Market Strategist subject area is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals and communicate the likely impact on price action to the trading benches. The Regional Lead Market Strategist works closely with trading and FM&I to ensure knowledge and information from participation in physical and derivative markets is embedded within models, infrastructure and systems. They will be responsible for creating and maintaining market outlooks for their geography through all time horizons and therefore support the trade and the origination business. Acting as a point person for their respective market they will be accountable for working with the FM&I team to deliver a product that can be maintained by the Strategist teams on an ongoing basis.
Key Accountabilities