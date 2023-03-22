Regional Lead Market Strategist, Global Distillates

Job summary

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the role

Leading the regional Market Strategist capability for a Global book, and operating in partnership with senior commercial collaborators, this front office role uses analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment

The US Regional Lead provides thought leadership, owns the regional market view and leads the collaboration with the stakeholders. In partnership with these regional partners they define and develop analytics capability to create competitive advantage in trading. They possess deep subject matter expertise and fully leverage data and technology through working with multi-disciplinary teams.

One of the core elements of the Market Strategist subject area is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals and communicate the likely impact on price action to the trading benches. The Regional Lead Market Strategist works closely with trading and FM&I to ensure knowledge and information from participation in physical and derivative markets is embedded within models, infrastructure and systems. They will be responsible for creating and maintaining market outlooks for their geography through all time horizons and therefore support the trade and the origination business. Acting as a point person for their respective market they will be accountable for working with the FM&I team to deliver a product that can be maintained by the Strategist teams on an ongoing basis.

Key Accountabilities

Support the continual development of analytics capability and infrastructure

Monitor & quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price

Develop / communicate market and price views to enhance commercial delivery

Leverage information flow that comes from participation in physical and derivative markets

Actively promote the sharing of knowledge, data, ideas and insights

Collaborate with leads from other regions and commercial partners

Coaching market strategist(s) in region

Owns regional market view for book (short to long term)

Run infrastructure to produce insights, highlighting position risk and contributing to trading & origination strategy

Work with Lead Market Strategist(s) & Trade Strategist(s) to form market/trade views

Working closely with relevant analytics teams to develop modelling infrastructure and improve/maintain balances

Understand the major moves that are occurring in the market, how they link back to trading activity and drive original analysis, developing initial model for testing

Accountable to work with the FM&I team to deliver a product that can be maintained by the Strategist teams on an ongoing basis.

Strong academic background; preferably in Finance, Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Excellent problem-solving capability

Strong attention to detail

Modelling capability

Able to prioritize under pressure

Stakeholder management

Deep subject matter expertise in middle and heavy distillate markets including supply and demand drivers, how physical and related financial instruments are traded and different types of product

Strong understanding of refining and the drivers in crude and other product market fundamentals. And ability to determine their interaction with distillate markets

Construct & maintain market models

Recognize structural market changes

Econometric modelling techniques

Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics

Experience of delivering trading insights from analysis

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Capable using Python and other DS platforms

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!