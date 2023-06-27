Regional Lead Market Strategist - Global Distillates

Job summary

Leading the regional Market Strategist capability for a Global book this front office role involves the production of analysis and insight in support of T&S trading and origination activity. The Regional Lead provides thought leadership, owns the regional market view and leads the interface with relevant stakeholders. In partnership with these regional stakeholders they define and develop analytics capability to build competitive advantage in trading. They possess deep subject matter expertise and fully leverage data and technology through working with multi-disciplinary teams.One of the core elements of the Market Strategist discipline is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals and communicate the likely impact on price action to the trading benches. The Regional Lead Market Strategist works closely with trading and FM&I to ensure knowledge and information from participation in physical and derivative markets is embedded within models, infrastructure and systems. They will be responsible for creating and maintaining market outlooks for their geography through all time horizons and therefore support the trade business (in partnership with Trade Strategists) and the origination business. Acting as a point person for their respective market they will be accountable for working with the FM&I team to deliver a product that can be maintained by the Strategist teams on an ongoing basis.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support the continual development of analytics capability and infrastructure

Monitor & quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price

Develop / communicate market and price views to improve commercial delivery

Leverage information flow that comes from participation in physical and derivative markets

Actively promote the sharing of knowledge, data, ideas and insights

Manages interface with regional commercial stakeholdersInterface with leads in other regionsInterface with leads within region

Coaching market strategist(s) in region

Owns regional market view for book (short to long term)

Run infrastructure to produce insights, highlighting position risk and contributing to trading & origination strategy

Work with Lead Market Strategist(s) & Trade Strategist(s) to form market/trade viewsWorking closely with relevant analytics disciplines to develop modelling infrastructure and improve/maintain balancesUnderstand the major moves that are occurring in the market, how they link back to trading activity and drive original analysis, developing initial model for testing

Accountable to work with the FM&I team to deliver a product that can be maintained by the Strategist teams on an ongoing basis.

Essential Education and experience

Strong academic background; preferably in Finance, Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Excellent problem-solving capability

Strong attention to detail Modelling capability

Able to prioritise under pressure

Stakeholder management

Deep subject matter expertise in middle and/or heavy distillate markets including supply and demand drivers, how physical and related financial instruments are traded and different types of product

Strong understanding of refining and the drivers in crude and other product market fundamentals.

Ability to determine their interaction with distillate markets

Construct & maintain market models

Recognise structural market changes

Econometric modelling techniques

Desirable criteria

Knowledge of commodity and financial markets

Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics

Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis

Knowledge of sophisticated statistics, econometrics, data science and AI Capable using Python and other DS platforms

Why join us?

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Financial Markets, Financial Modelling, Numerical modelling, Python (Programming Language), Python Numpy, SQL Databases, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Trading Strategies



Legal Disclaimer:

