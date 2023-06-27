Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Regional Lead Market Strategist - Global Distillates

Regional Lead Market Strategist - Global Distillates

Regional Lead Market Strategist - Global Distillates

  • Location Singapore - Singapore
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ063445
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Leading the regional Market Strategist capability for a Global book this front office role involves the production of analysis and insight in support of T&S trading and origination activity. The Regional Lead provides thought leadership, owns the regional market view and leads the interface with relevant stakeholders. In partnership with these regional stakeholders they define and develop analytics capability to build competitive advantage in trading. They possess deep subject matter expertise and fully leverage data and technology through working with multi-disciplinary teams.One of the core elements of the Market Strategist discipline is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals and communicate the likely impact on price action to the trading benches. The Regional Lead Market Strategist works closely with trading and FM&I to ensure knowledge and information from participation in physical and derivative markets is embedded within models, infrastructure and systems. They will be responsible for creating and maintaining market outlooks for their geography through all time horizons and therefore support the trade business (in partnership with Trade Strategists) and the origination business. Acting as a point person for their respective market they will be accountable for working with the FM&I team to deliver a product that can be maintained by the Strategist teams on an ongoing basis.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Summary:

Leading the regional Market Strategist capability for a Global book this front office role involves the production of analysis and insight in support of T&S trading and origination activity. The Regional Lead provides thought leadership, owns the regional market view and leads the interface with relevant stakeholders. In partnership with these regional stakeholders they define and develop analytics capability to build competitive advantage in trading. They possess deep subject matter expertise and fully leverage data and technology through working with multi-disciplinary teams.One of the core elements of the Market Strategist discipline is to identify changes in supply and demand fundamentals and communicate the likely impact on price action to the trading benches. The Regional Lead Market Strategist works closely with trading and FM&I to ensure knowledge and information from participation in physical and derivative markets is embedded within models, infrastructure and systems. They will be responsible for creating and maintaining market outlooks for their geography through all time horizons and therefore support the trade business (in partnership with Trade Strategists) and the origination business. Acting as a point person for their respective market they will be accountable for working with the FM&I team to deliver a product that can be maintained by the Strategist teams on an ongoing basis.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Support the continual development of analytics capability and infrastructure

  • Monitor & quantify market fundamentals and their relationship to price

  • Develop / communicate market and price views to improve commercial delivery

  • Leverage information flow that comes from participation in physical and derivative markets

  • Actively promote the sharing of knowledge, data, ideas and insights

  • Manages interface with regional commercial stakeholdersInterface with leads in other regionsInterface with leads within region

  • Coaching market strategist(s) in region

  • Owns regional market view for book (short to long term)

  • Run infrastructure to produce insights, highlighting position risk and contributing to trading & origination strategy

  • Work with Lead Market Strategist(s) & Trade Strategist(s) to form market/trade viewsWorking closely with relevant analytics disciplines to develop modelling infrastructure and improve/maintain balancesUnderstand the major moves that are occurring in the market, how they link back to trading activity and drive original analysis, developing initial model for testing

  • Accountable to work with the FM&I team to deliver a product that can be maintained by the Strategist teams on an ongoing basis.

Essential Education and experience

  • Strong academic background; preferably in Finance, Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

  • Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

  • Excellent problem-solving capability

  • Strong attention to detail Modelling capability

  • Able to prioritise under pressure

  • Stakeholder management

  • Deep subject matter expertise in middle and/or heavy distillate markets including supply and demand drivers, how physical and related financial instruments are traded and different types of product

  • Strong understanding of refining and the drivers in crude and other product market fundamentals.

  • Ability to determine their interaction with distillate markets

  • Construct & maintain market models

  • Recognise structural market changes

  • Econometric modelling techniques

Desirable criteria

  • Knowledge of commodity and financial markets

  • Understanding of the downstream oil sector, refinery processes and economics

  • Experience of delivering tradeable insights from analysis

  • Knowledge of sophisticated statistics, econometrics, data science and AI Capable using Python and other DS platforms

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analytics, Financial Markets, Financial Modelling, Numerical modelling, Python (Programming Language), Python Numpy, SQL Databases, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Trading Strategies


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp