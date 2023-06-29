Regional Lead, Subsea Life of Field

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role synopsis Central Subsea is part of the global P&O – Project Solutions organization and plays a critical role in the success of bp by designing and building projects that shape the future energy landscape. Life of Field squad is responsible for the readiness for mobilization for projects offshore, onshore equipment management, supplier oversite and safety, and leading the alignment across functions and regional teams. This role will work with the Subsea Life of Field Discipline Lead, then is deployed into the Central Subsea regional organization for the planning and execution of varied and unique scopes. Lead a team to develop and deliver moderate to large sized work packages for the Life of Field partners, achieving safe and cost-effective solutions which are fully integrated and satisfy bp requirements and the expectations of partners while balancing cost, schedule and quality. The Life of Field Project Engineer is accountable for the safe and efficient delivery of project engineering scopes though the use of project management standard practices and demonstrating conformance. The role will both lead a team and execute as part of a larger team, which in turn will rely on a One Team effort using other specialized squads within the unit, as an internal turnkey solution. This role is specifically focused on the strategic use of agile tools and methodology to lead and deliver subsea project scopes. The successful candidate will lead interfaces with Vendors and Contractors, equipment and material Suppliers, and foster strong relationships with internal BP multi-functional and cross-discipline organizations (Projects, Production and Wells) to deliver world class results. Key accountabilities • Oversite of regional Life of Field team managing resource assignments, ensuring delivery of projects on time, act as first point of escalation, and ensuring that bp requirements are met during the preparation for execution. • Act as Regional Lead for all internal partners ensuring that there is clear and open communication and open feedback loop on continuous improvement. • Leads the development of a project plan, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the defined objectives for assigned projects • Provides cross-discipline coordination to ensure that work is carried out effectively and efficiently. • Coordinates generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work, manages changes to scope, then ensures delivery within the plan. • Monitors project schedule and budget to ensure delivery within the plan. • Identifies and leads coordination of key interfaces to ensure smooth project execution. • Ensures conformance to bp’s project common process and drives good project management subject area, complying with all bp HSSE requirements. • Identifies risks at appropriate project stages and ensures that risks are managed throughout the project life cycle. • Generate and deliver regional metrics, regional strategies, and lead/participate in improvement initiatives in accordance with global requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education:

Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Essential Experience:

Minimum of 8 years of industry experience, with at least 3 years Offshore or Subsea experience

Demonstrated industry experience with project management and be able to autonomously lead a team through setting the vision, mission and strategy

Experience in subsea operations, repair, inspection, and/or maintenance.

Strong health, safety, environmental and regulatory compliance record

Experience in simultaneous operations involving production, drilling/well maintenance and construction.

Project management skills to include cost / benefit analysis, risk assessment, vendor oversight, and ability to execute independently.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Desirable criteria:

Experience working with and for BP is preferred

Working knowledge of design and manufacture of subsea systems

Experience in other subsea execution disciplines/interventions

Experience with Subsea Services/Aftermarket of production equipment

Desired degree in Mechanical, Chemical or Petroleum

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

