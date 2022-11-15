Regional Logistics Lead - West

.
The role is responsible for ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient execution of product supply from the terminal network to bp’s customers in Australia. This role works with carriers, customers, sales channels, and the wider Midstream team to respond to supply issues, ensuring that any decisions made are cost-effective and safe. Clear lines of communication with internal and external stakeholders are a key part of this role.
This role also plays an important role in contributing to the ongoing ANZ logistics strategy and working closely with internal stakeholders such as the supply team, the logistics analyst, GBS and customer facing roles in B2B, Retail, Fleet & Dealer, Aviation and Marine.
Key responsibilities