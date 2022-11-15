Regional Logistics Lead - West

Job summary

.

The role is responsible for ensuring safe, reliable, and efficient execution of product supply from the terminal network to bp’s customers in Australia. This role works with carriers, customers, sales channels, and the wider Midstream team to respond to supply issues, ensuring that any decisions made are cost-effective and safe. Clear lines of communication with internal and external stakeholders are a key part of this role.



This role also plays an important role in contributing to the ongoing ANZ logistics strategy and working closely with internal stakeholders such as the supply team, the logistics analyst, GBS and customer facing roles in B2B, Retail, Fleet & Dealer, Aviation and Marine.



Key responsibilities

Understand risk management, emergency response and have strong engagement and oversight on the safety performance of our carriers.

Proactive logistics operations management to ensure the safe delivery of bp fuel in Australia through the relationships with our 3PL contractors, ensuring compliance with bp standards and legal requirements, and by embodying the bp safety leadership principles in all interactions with partners and customers.

Ensure reliable and optimized delivery of bp fuel by working collaboratively with the wider midstream terminals and operations team.

Work with contracted carriers and spot logistics providers to ensure that bp’s requirements for trucking resource are met.

Ensure efficient, cost-effective delivery of bp fuel by embedding systematic management and developing continuous improvement opportunities.

Understand customer requirements of logistics to enable customer facing businesses to win and retain business.

Identify and implement commercial opportunities in conjunction with carriers and the wider midstream team.

Monitor and influence carrier performance against agreed KPIs, and ensure carriers are meeting contractual requirements and driving continuous improvement in performance in safety, service and cost. Prepare for and facilitate regular performance review meetings with carriers.

Act as the first point of contact for 3PL providers regarding incidents and any operational issues. Escalate and manage issues appropriately.

Manage the operational relationship between 3PL providers and our terminal network.

Contribute to the logistics strategy development and implementation as an operational logistics expert.

Represent bp at the industry transport safety forum to take part in sharing learnings, best practice and continuous safety improvements in the fuels transport sector.

Familiarity with Logistics and/or Supply Chain operations

Strong safety and operational risk management skills - driving safe, reliable and efficient operations

Strong relationship management and ability to influence and work collaboratively with stakeholders, both internal and external, at an operational level

Ability to foster a continuous improvement mindset with stakeholders

Strong problem-solving skills

Strong understanding of customers’ needs

Excellent communication skills

Commercial acumen – applying knowledge of the business and marketplace to achieve results

Ability to make timely decisions based on insights and data analysis