This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Regional Loyalty Proposition Manager (for Poland and Netherlands)

The role is based in Poland but the scope of the position is: Poland and Netherlands

You will own the Loyalty strategy plans and performance delivery across the specific markets, and support the delivery of key loyalty health and performance metrics delivered through working collaboratively with the local market loyalty teams. You should define, recommend, and implement the Loyalty customer value propositions for the market based on competitors, business strategy and loyalty maturity curve.

In this role you will:

Support the local market loyalty teams through continued development of the overall loyalty strategy ensuring alignment to agreed framework and principles.

Guide the local market loyalty teams in optimising programme performance and provide input to develop offer enhancement programs (partners, operations, segmentation, contact plans) that support local market

Work with loyalty providers, regional and global teams to drive, and evaluate ongoing innovation to create programme differentiation whilst also driving the adoption across local markets

Ensure loyalty proposition continues to meet both customer and market needs through interrogation of both customer and market data intelligence into actionable activity through local market execution.

Define integrated loyalty proposition at market level holistically across product categories ( fuel, conv and EV)

Supportthe performance delivery of the Loyalty scheme in the markets through working with local loyalty teams to ensure key health metrics of scheme (IR, RR, Cross partner usage, Customer Churn) are achieved and where required creates performance improvement plans

Input and agree the Loyalty marketing plans, in conjunction with in country execution teams (for all Loyalty programs: Communications, promotion, Contact plan, Segmentation updates, Direct marketing actions)

Interface with CX & Data teams to ensure assurance on compliance around Customer data privacy and protection and compliance of loyalty programs and ensure all risks are mitigated

Develop and manage loyalty partnerships relationships across markets (Multi partner scheme operators, potential new partners) at strategic level to use new capability, tools and features

What You will need to be successful:

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and Rewards program proposition development

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and CRM

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all level inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party negotiations / On-going relationship and performance management

Experience in managing cross country teams

Native Polish and fluency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Creativity and Innovation, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.