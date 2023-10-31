Regional Manager - Catalunya

Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, improving overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Job Purpose
This is an operational role accountable for the delivery of financial and operational performance of 35-40 sites in addition to driving process and personal safety in the region. Commercially and customer focused, developing and mentoring site leaders.
It will report to the Lead RM but will have close working relationship with the Site Support Team, Convenience Trading, Assets and Convenience Partnership Operations Team.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
