Regional Manager Designate

Job summary

Located : Essex area, field based (75% travel)

Role Synopsis



• Responsible for managing a team to drive the performance of stores within own district through delivery of a district retail strategy, providing leadership and direction to ensure each area operates to the highest standards and delivers best-in-class customer service to achieve the safe delivery of financial and operational performance targets.



Key Accountabilities



• Facilitates business development and expansion to drive sales and maximise profit across the district, developing and implementing a framework for regular performance review and fully analysing management information reports to determine and action resolutions to issues.

• Develops and coaches area managers to deliver best-in-class customer service and a first class, consistent customer offer, soliciting customer feedback to respond to the needs of the customer and local community and responding to competitor activity.

• Fosters a culture of operational excellence across the district through change management initiatives and the effective implementation of strategic projects, labour models, scheduling controls and optimisation processes, and aligns with business changes such that they are provided with the appropriate priority.

• Manages external parties, where applicable, to ensure they deliver against contractual responsibilities, operating standards and performance requirements, whilst leading the governance and engagement process.

• Manages a team of direct reports, providing performance management, technical development and coaching, and drives the district’s people agenda supporting the diversity and inclusion agenda through structured resource succession planning, talent mapping, and recruitment selection.

• In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

• Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

