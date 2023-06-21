Regional Manager Designate

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Location: Essex area, field based (75% travel)

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Location: Essex area, field based (75% travel)



Job Description:

About the role:

This is an operational role is accountable for the delivery of financial and operational performance of multiple stores. In addition is responsible for managing process and personal safety in the area.

Commercially and customer focused, developing and coaching store teams.

What you will be supporting:

• Manage multiple stores to deliver outstanding performance against HSSE, Customer, Financial and People measures.

• Support the development of store teams through the employee lifecycle with a focus on retention, performance improvement, reward & recognition, training & development.

• Coach, develop and motivate the store management teams.

• Ensure that stores are operated in line with the bp and strategic partner operational guidelines and work with the offer Management team to identify opportunities for business development

• Maximise store profitability and financial performance of the Area through maximising sales, franchise fee, waste management, costs control and optimisation and profitable exploitation of the Retail Assets.

• Lead and drive performance improvements in the region in terms of store sales and gross margin, fuel volume and margin, accountable cost control, operational HSSE, and people metrics.

• Consistent delivery of superior customer service, implementing BP Standards relating to HSSE and bp brand as well as store profitability are the key performance measures for this position

• Establish a culture of operational excellence across all stores to ensure full compliance with legislation and company policies and procedures, and to deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards

• Align with business changes and in particular with the implementation of strategic projects that impact on day to day operations such that they are provided with the appropriate priority within the region.

Summary Decision Rights:

Reports directly to Senior Operations Manager, supported by Regional Manager.

Your experience:

• Substantial operational Retail experience required that must include leadership positions.

• Experience of effective relationship management of third parties

• Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes

• Strong team leadership skills, with proven ability to motivate a team through effective performance management.

• Strong communication skills with the ability to motivate a team from the front-line through to central support teams

• Performance driven, with a passion for driving consistent Retailing excellence across the entire business.

• Higher Education Degree strongly preferred.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.