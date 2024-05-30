Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for Regional Manager Kolkata Metro based at Kolkata and details mentioned below.

Role synopsis - The job holder manages a team of senior sales representatives or sales representatives who are accountable for the relationship management with the Distributors and key customers in the territory to ensure the delivery of financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue.

What you will deliver

The incumbent will be responsible to develop and implement territory business plans according to PU business strategy · Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, GM and Overdue. · Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing support in all areas of its contents, including: • sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions • sales capability (skills and knowledge) • customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction • financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance • brand representation and compliance • HSSE and Ethical compliance · Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory. · Ensure the sales tools and system is effectively implemented by team and distributors in the area. · Lead or act as the focal point for the assigned projects in the territory · Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with basic customer offer. · Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards · Lead and develop team thru coaching, motivation and implementation of performance management process

Experience

Minimum of 5 years in sales and marketing, with at least 2 years sales team management or related management experience

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large distributors

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level

Skills & Competencies

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.