Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team? Join our team as a

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Regional Manager NL

Regional Manager is accountable for the delivery of financial and operational performance of the team within Utrecht and South- East region in addition to performing process and personal safety. This role is commercial, and customer focused, while developing and mentoring site leaders and partners is also important.

In this role You will:

Lead a team of 30-35 to deliver outstanding performance against HSSE, Customer, Financial and People measures

Be internal contact for the following departments: HSSE, Site Support, Convenience Trading and Offer Development.

Negotiate franchise contracts/P&L’s with existing partners

Be responsible for realizing franchise fees as planned and coordinate solvency of our franchisers

Ensure rigorous implementation of the franchise concept in Company Owned, Franchise Operated and Dealer Owned Franchise Operated sites.

Develop frontline teams through Employee Lifecycle with a focus on retention, reward & recognition, training & development of capabilities.

Coach, develop and motivate the site management

Ensure that sites are operated in line with the bp and strategic partner operational guidelines and work with the Offer Management team to find opportunities for business development

Maximize sites profitability and financial performance of the region through improving sales, franchise fee, waste management, costs control and optimization and profitable exploitation of the Retail Assets.

Lead and drive performance improvements in the region in terms of store sales and gross margin, fuel volume and margin, accountable cost control, operational HSSE, and people metrics.

Consistent delivery of superior customer service, implementing bp standards relating to HSSE and bp brand as well as sites profitability are the key performance measures for this position

Establish a culture of operational excellence across all stores to ensure full compliance with legislation and company policies and procedures, and to deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards

Align with business changes and in particular with the implementation of strategic projects that impact on day to day operations such that they are provided with the appropriate priority within the region.

We have the following requirements:

Operational Retail experience required that must include at least one managerial position with 10+ team members

Higher Education Degree strongly preferred

Experience and strong performance delivery in the area of Relationship Management of 3rd party operators.

Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes

Strong team leadership skills, with consistent track record to empower a team to deliver outstanding performance

Excellent communication skills with the ability to motivate employees from the front-line through to central support teams

Performance driven, with a passion for driving consistent Retailing excellence across the entire business.

Operational Leadership

Experience working in a distributed multi-site brick & mortar retail business preferred.

Why join our team?

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.

Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accountable, Business process improvement, Coaching, Communication, Data Analysis, Excellence, Negotiation, Operational Leadership, Operational Performance, Optimization, People Management, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.