Regional Manager (North)

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The Regional Manager (RM) reports to the Director of Operations and oversees up to 13 stores operations. The RM leads a team of General Managers, Store Managers, Food Service Managers and Guest Service Representatives. The RM is responsible for business planning, leadership, and oversight of day-to-day operations. The RM is responsible to build a strong operations leadership team, grow sales and profits, make budgeted numbers, lead process improvement initiatives, lead a safe quality food and beverage offer, make store leaders feel valued every day, and deliver organizational annual big rocks.



Primary Responsibilities and Estimated Time Devoted to Each Responsibility:

Build a Strong, Tenured, Store Leadership Team to Consistently Delight our Guests, Execute the Offer to Standards and Grow Careers

Recruit and Hire (balanced mix of internal and external) store leaders who fit our business needs, energy and culture

Train new store leaders to be confident and capable to do their jobs

Coach & develop store leaders (Shift Lead – General Managers) to grow in their jobs and careers

Manage poor performance address immediately; redirect behavior to positive performance; replace poor performers

Make store leaders feel valued every day

Build and Make the Annual Budget and Operating Plan

Work with the Director of Operations to build the annual region operating budget and plan within the context to the Five Pillars

Train store leadership on the budget, operating plan and key measures of success: sales, gross profit, labor, training, waste, shrink, cash +/-, supplies, repairs and maintenance

Monitor each store leader’s performance to sales, productivity, and profitability

Lead necessary adjustments to achieve targeted plans and goals

Teach store leaders how to make their numbers in a positive way for guest service, team member growth and development

Provide the Best Promotion Value and Benefits to Our Guests

Ensure all store leaders maintain sufficient in-stock to standards to meet guests’ daily needs

Plan for and capitalize on company promotions and regional sales and seasonal opportunities

Ensure store leaders maintain products to appropriate inventory levels and turn ratios

Stay current with market sales, trends, competition and consumer data for the region

Be an ambassador in the community

Lead (Change) Process Improvement Initiatives

Become an expert in Thorntons store standards and operating systems Store operating system, impact planning, marketing promo calendar and cycle

Provide feedback to improve operating systems to simplify the work

Implement new initiatives into daily performance requirements and standards

Ensure resources are in place, trained, measured, and incented to perform new requirements

Lead a Safe, Quality, Food and Beverage Offer

Coach all store leaders to ensure a consistent Guest Food & Beverage experience is executed across all shifts

Ensure program rollout, product changes and quality food standards are consistently executed

Partner with Division Food Service Manager to validate store leadership and team member food and beverage competencies

Ensure all stores maintain Food Manager and Team Member Food Certifications, per state regulation

Ensure all facilities are executing food safety standards, including local health department and Steritech standards

Communication/Knowledge/Skills

T he ab ili t y t o c r e a t e a t e a m- o r i en t ed en v i r on m e n t t h a t i nsp i r es/ m o t i v a t es

The ab ili t y t o p r ep a r e a n d de li v er q ua li t y p r ese n t a t i ons

T he ab ili t y t o coach f o r s uccess t h r o u g h cons i s t e nt open and hone s t co m m un i ca t i on

T he ab ili t y t o unde r s t and and op e r a t e i n a d y na m i c, f ast - pace d , 2 4 - hour r e t a i l en v i r on m en t

Qualifications

Education, Experience and Expertise

Bachelor's Degree in Business or Communications

and/or

Single and multi-unit retail management experience

Proven results in driving sales and profitability

Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office Suite Products, including excel.

Other Considerations

Must have a valid driver’s license Must be in stores 80% of each work week's schedule Must be willing to travel overnight as needed

