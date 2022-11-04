Regional Manager (North)

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Regional Manager (RM) reports to the Director of Operations and oversees up to 13 stores operations. The RM leads a team of General Managers, Store Managers, Food Service Managers and Guest Service Representatives. The RM is responsible for business planning, leadership, and oversight of day-to-day operations. The RM is responsible to build a strong operations leadership team, grow sales and profits, make budgeted numbers, lead process improvement initiatives, lead a safe quality food and beverage offer, make store leaders feel valued every day, and deliver organizational annual big rocks.
Primary Responsibilities and Estimated Time Devoted to Each Responsibility:
Build a Strong, Tenured, Store Leadership Team to Consistently Delight our Guests, Execute the Offer to Standards and Grow Careers