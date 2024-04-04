Regional Manager North

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

Join our team in the North of Portugal and advance your career as Regional Manager!

Please note that the location of the role is Porto, but we welcome applications from the North of Portugal!

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV!

In this role you will:

Be accountable for the delivery of financial and operational performance of 35-40 sites in addition to managing process and personal safety in the region.

Manage a team of 30-35 sites to deliver outstanding performance against HSSE, Customer, Financial and People measures

Ensure that sites are operated in line with the bp and strategic partner operational guidelines and work with the Offer Management team to find opportunities for business development.

Improve sites profitability and financial performance of region through improving sales, franchise fee, waste management, costs control and optimization and profitable exploitation of the Retail Assets.

Support performance improvements in the region in terms of store sales and gross margin, fuel volume and margin, accountable cost control, operational HSSE, and people metrics.

Consistent delivery of outstanding customer service, implementing BP Standards relating to HSSE and bp brand as well as sites profitability are the key performance measures for this position.

Establish a culture of operational excellence across all stores to ensure full compliance with legislation and company policies and procedures, and to deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards.

Align with business changes and in particular with the implementation of strategic projects that impact on day-to-day operations such that they are provided with the appropriate priority within the region.

Work closely with the Site Support Team, Convenience Trading, Assets and Convenience Partnership Operations Team

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in Portuguese, Communication Level in English (Spanish is an advantage)

University Degree or equivalent

Min. 3 years' of experience in Operational Retail

Business/retail/commercial knowledge

Ability to manage Relationship with 3rd party operators.

Understanding of the Retail business and business processes

Performance driven, with a passion for driving consistent Retailing excellence across the entire business.

Experience in Leading is desirable

Strong networker & stakeholder management

Analytical skills

Understanding of retail offers and partnerships

In-depth knowledge of retail operations processes

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Ability to challenge current state and motivated to improve the business

Excellent interpersonal & listening skills and emotional intelligence

Flexibility and ability to assimilate new knowledge and standards quickly

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Cost Control, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Financial Performance, Negotiation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Operational Excellence, Operational Excellence (OpEx), Operational Performance, Operations Management, Partner relationship management, Regional Management, Retail Asset Management, Retail Management, Retail Operations Management {+ 9 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.