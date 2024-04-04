Regional Manager North

Entity:Customers & Products
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Join our team in the North of Portugal and advance your career as Regional Manager!
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV!
Be accountable for the delivery of financial and operational performance of 35-40 sites in addition to managing process and personal safety in the region.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Cost Control, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Financial Performance, Negotiation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Operational Excellence, Operational Excellence (OpEx), Operational Performance, Operations Management, Partner relationship management, Regional Management, Retail Asset Management, Retail Management, Retail Operations Management {+ 9 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.