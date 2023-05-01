Regional Manager Queensland

Grade H Responsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
The General Aviation Account Manager – QLD (GAM) leads relationship management & account strategy with Air bp General Aviation customers in QLD, to deliver outstanding performance and service for both bp and our customers and finding opportunities to unlock strategic and commercial value for both parties. This role also is responsible for the commercial management and pricing at a select number of General Aviation airports in the QLD regional. This role will require in-depth understanding and knowledge of our customers through a detailed, meticulous, and continuous application of outstanding Account Management techniques. In addition, will require both commercial and supply chain management discipline to improve value from our QLD regional airport that this role will supervise and working in partnership with our Commercial and Supply team, as well as Airport operations.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES