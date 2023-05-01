Regional Manager Queensland

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for co-ordinating sales activities for strategically important Key Accounts, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of key account sales strategies to maximise profitability and sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

The General Aviation Account Manager – QLD (GAM) leads relationship management & account strategy with Air bp General Aviation customers in QLD, to deliver outstanding performance and service for both bp and our customers and finding opportunities to unlock strategic and commercial value for both parties. This role also is responsible for the commercial management and pricing at a select number of General Aviation airports in the QLD regional. This role will require in-depth understanding and knowledge of our customers through a detailed, meticulous, and continuous application of outstanding Account Management techniques. In addition, will require both commercial and supply chain management discipline to improve value from our QLD regional airport that this role will supervise and working in partnership with our Commercial and Supply team, as well as Airport operations.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Develop a global growth strategy and plan to generate maximum value for and from our QLD based customers maximising Air bp significant airport network across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Engage and collaborate with Commercial, Functions, Midstream, Trading & Shipping to firstly ensure provide reliable and driven fuel supply to our customers whilst also generating maximum value from our fuel supply chain using bp global trading and supply capabilities.

Support the team with their development of winning Customer strategies and plans which including maintaining relationships with C-Suite stakeholders, business owners and regional based customers and ensure value alignment between bp and our customers.

Grow global Gross Profit (GP) with the customer increasing the end to end value from bp significant airport network portfolio across ANZ and globally plus the bp supply chain from terminal and logistics to trading.

Be responsible for the commercial profitability of our QLD regional airport by working with other teams within Air bp to ensure supply chain and operational efficiency and finding opportunities to increase value or reduce cost

Ensure demand forecasting at accountable airports and for key customers are reasonably accurate to ensure reliable supply and appropriate supply chain planning can be made accordingly

Coordinate the offer development and lead the commercial negotiations in response to customers tender invitation

Set and monitor the financial targets and holding ultimate accountability for their achievement

Lead all aspects of relationship with the customer, including the development of a complex customer contact map with a view to building intimacy and a clear understanding of drivers for decision making

Negotiate outcomes and building solutions with the customer

Minimum Bachelor Degree

Deep track record in Sales and Marketing, especially Key Account Management, delivering financial success is critical

Diverse account management experience in several different BP businesses a distinct advantage, especially acquired in commodity product/traded value chains

Evidence of growing deep customer relationships which are directly linked to financial success

Able to bring people together and work with different parts of the business from Commercial, Trading and Support Functions.

Strong relationship builder who aims for win/win solutions with customers and partners, even when the odds are against her / him

Must be an upbeat individual passionate about the business, with a deep sense of ownership and “can do” demeanor with the ability to lead by influence

BP Values and Behaviors and Leadership expectations

Proven evidence of keenness to learn on the job and thus achieve a higher level of competence

Aviation experience is a plus but not crucial

Low Carbon experience particularly in the area of Balanced Aviation Fuels will be an advantage

