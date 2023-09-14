Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Regional Manager

This is an operational role accountable for the delivery of financial and operational performance of multiple sites innovating process and personal safety. Commercially and customer focused, developing and mentoring site leaders.

In this role You will:

Lead a team of 20-25 sites to deliver outstanding performance against HSSE, Customer, Financial and People measures

Develop frontline teams through Employee Lifecycle with a focus on retention, reward & recognition, training & development of capabilities.

Mentor, develop and empower the site management / partners

Ensure that sites are operated in line with the bp and strategic partner operational guidelines and work with the Offer Management team to find opportunities for business development

Increase sites profitability and financial performance of Region through: improving sales, franchise fee, waste management, costs control and optimization and profitable exploitation of the Retail Assets.

Lead and drive performance improvements in the region in terms of store sales and gross margin, fuel volume and margin, accountable cost control, operational HSSE, and people metrics.

Consistent delivery of outstanding customer service, implementing bp standards relating to HSSE and bp brand as well as sites profitability are the key performance measures for this position

Establish a culture of operational excellence across all stores to ensure full compliance with legislation and company policies and procedures, and to deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards

Align with business changes and in particular with the implementation of strategic projects that impact on day to day operations such that they are provided with the appropriate priority within the region.

What You will need to be successful:

Meaningful Operational Retail experience required, that must include managerial positions

Shown experience and strong performance delivery in the area of Relationship Management of 3rd party operators.

Comprehensive grasp of Retail industry dynamics and operational processes.

Strong team leadership skills, with shown ability to empower a team to achieve outstanding performance

Experienced interpersonal skills with the capability to encourage employees from the front-line through to central support teams

Performance driven, with a passion for driving consistent Retailing excellence across the entire business.

Skills and proficiencies: agile and growth mindset, comfortable working with the digital workplace tools, customer focus, operational leadership, retail business sense



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.