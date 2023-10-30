Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for managing and coordinating the activities of territories/sites to drive growth, volume and margin targets in retail operations, improving overall productivity, and managing business issues, building customer relationships and ensuring compliance with the relevant HSSE and operating standards.



Regional Manager

Job Purpose

This is an operational role accountable for the delivery of financial and operational performance of 35-40 sites in addition to driving process and personal safety in the region. Commercially and customer focused, developing and mentoring site leaders.

It will report to the Lead RM but will have close working relationship with the Site Support Team, Convenience Trading, Assets and Convenience Partnership Operations Team.

Key Accountabilities

Handle a group of 35-40 sites to deliver outstanding performance against HSSE, Customer and Financial.

Ensure that sites are operated in line with the bp and strategic partner operational guidelines and work with the Offer Management team to find opportunities for business development.

Improve sites profitability and financial performance of region through: improving sales, franchise fee, waste management, costs control and optimization and profitable exploitation of the Retail Assets.

Support performance improvements in the region in terms of store sales and gross margin, fuel volume and margin, accountable cost control, operational HSSE, and people metrics.

Consistent delivery of outstanding customer service, implementing BP Standards relating to HSSE and bp brand as well as sites profitability are the key performance measures for this position.

Establish a culture of operational excellence across all stores to ensure full compliance with legislation and company policies and procedures, and to deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards

Align with business changes and in particular with the implementation of strategic projects that impact on day to day operations such that they are provided with the appropriate priority within the region.

What should you bring to this role?

Operational Retail experience preferred.

Ability to handle relationship with 3rd party operators.

Understanding of the Retail business and business processes

Ability to deliver outstanding performance.

Performance driven, with a passion for driving consistent Retailing excellence across the entire business.

Skills & Competences

Communication and Customer Focus

Relationship and Time Management

Growing Retail Sales by Operational Leadership

Retail Business, Standards, Policies & Procedures understanding

Using Retail Financial Data

Understand and use Economic evaluation models

Lead Through BP Values

Higher Education Degree greatly preferred

English and Spanish proficient level

Travel Requirement

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.