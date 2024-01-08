Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Regional Manager (RM) oversees the operations of their store leadership teams across up to 13 stores. Through the approach of a Developer, the RM is responsible for achieving budgeted numbers, growing sales and profits, building a high-performing team of owners, leading process improvement, and championing our culture. The RM is responsible for the overall management of the daily operations of each store within the manager's territory as well as ensuring the success of the organization's goals and objectives within each store.



Build a Strong, Safety Culture to Consistently Deliver Our Believe in Zero Strategy

Lead teams focused on owning personal safety every day to go home the same way they came to work

Ensure all stores maintain Food Manager and Team Member Food Certifications, per state regulation

Ensure all stores are implementing food safety standards, including local health department and food auditing standards

Monitor and coach to maintain all regulatory compliance responsibilities related to restricted sales, OSHA, weights and measures and fuel compliance testing and record retention

Achieve Budgets and Grow Sales and Profit

Achieve store operating budgets and goals in the operating plan

Monitor each store’s performance to sales, productivity, and profitability

Lead necessary adjustments using tools and resources to achieve targeted plans and goals

Ensure all store leaders maintain In-Stock to standards to meet guests’ needs, plan for and capitalize on regional sales opportunities, and maintain products to appropriate inventory turn and waste write off levels

In support of the store leadership teams, develop and foster internal and external relationships to grow the business and stay current with market sales, trends, competition, and consumer data for the region

Ensure all stores are performing food safety standards, including local health department and food auditing standards, to drive the guest experience in our food and beverage offer

Partner with Division Food Service Manager to validate store leadership and team member food and beverage competencies

Build a High Performing Team

Partner with General Managers, Talent Acquisition Advisors, and P&C support staff to recruit, select, and hire dedicated individuals aligned with our Core Values and the ability to grow with the company

Provide consistent, direct, timely, constructive, and objective feedback

Instill a sense of ownership and responsibility by involving team members in decision-making processes

Hold Team Members accountable for results and adhere to company policies and procedures

Ensure staff is in place to provide fast/friendly service to grow transactions and enhance the guest experience

Coach, mentor, and train Team Members to perform to standards and follow processes

Provide Team Members with enough autonomy to perform their jobs effectively

Recognize potential in Team Members for promotion and assist them in creating an appropriate time bound development plan

Lead change and build teams’ skills and capabilities to stay current and relevant with our evolving business model

Lead Process Improvement

Become knowledgeable in store systems and processes

Use processes, systems, and tools to ensure consistent execution of business strategy and targeted results

Partner with store leadership to ensure consistent store performance and brand standards

Provide training, coaching, problem solving, and recognition to ensure that all team members understand and are able to perform to store standards within our prescribed systems and processes

Provide feedback to Store Support Center leadership on systems and processes to improve execution and consistency of performance in the stores, region, division, and across the company

Champion Our Culture and Recognition

Model, inspire, and coach Team Members to live store Core Values daily.

Consistently provide recognition and rewards using all available tools and resources to thank team members who live store values and strive to achieve business goals and professional/personal growth

Care for our Team Members by always showing respect for the individual and by seeking help for those in need through programs offered

Leads a safety culture through consistent demonstration of safe practices as well as standardizing safety guardrails for all field-based initiatives

Perform other duties as assigned.

Must be in stores 80% of each work week’s schedule

Must be willing to travel overnight 2-3 days per week on occasion

Bachelor's degree in business, communications, or equivalent work experience, preferred

Minimum of 3 years retail operations experience

Minimum of 1 year experience in a multi-unit leadership role

Proven results in driving sales and profitability

The ability to create a team-oriented environment that inspires and motivates each member toward the organization's goals

The ability to communicate and articulate, both written and orally, the organization's objectives to groups and individuals alike

The ability to prepare and deliver quality presentations

The ability to coach for success through consistent open and honest communication

The ability to work on several tasks simultaneously in varying degrees of complexity and completion

Knowledge of retail accounting and income statements

The ability to understand and operate in a dynamic, fast-paced, 24-hour retail environment

The ability to understand, empathize, and communicate with all levels and all types of team members and guests

Excellent computer skills in Microsoft office suite products, including excel

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



