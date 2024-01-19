Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a Regional Manager - Region East

We're looking for a highly motivated and knowledgable individual who can grow the business via superior customer experience at bp sites. They will be responsible for operations management and overall financial performance of the region up to 30 sites.

In this role you would drive performance working with Franchisees, setting clear direction and objectives at site level, triggering investments and supporting agenda of capability development and overall site profitability.

This position holds accountability for process and personal safety, building safety culture in Operations via leadership in the field and applying OMS to ensure safe and reliable operations. This role is a home based role.

In this role You will:

Adhere to bp’s Code of Conduct and Values & Behaviours

Be accountable for the sites’ compliance with all legal, bp policies, processes and brand standards to protect bp’s reputation

Contribute to develop customer value proposition by bringing the customer perspective front of mind

Be responsible for the operational management of the sites and implementation of all bp processes and guidelines

Regularly align with internal partners (Convenience, Marketing, Pricing, HSSE, Asset) as well as REWE (sales force) to further improve and develop bp’s programs, standards and processes

Continuously supervise objectives and targets as well as concepts (campaigns, promos, planograms, layouts etc) at the POS.

Promote customer centricity and establishment respectively retention of an operational service culture

Monitor sites' critical metrics, performance trends and cost to increase the sites’ profitability and financial performance

Establish a close and trusting business relationship with site partners and continuously leads, develops and motivates partners and their staff

Manage and ensure a solid partner pipeline for any potential replacement needs (retirement, termination, etc.) within the region

Provide leadership and mentoring to Franchisees to ensure outstanding performance

Lead and drive performance improvements in the region in terms of store sales and gross margin, fuel volume and margin, accountable cost control, and operational HSSE

What You will need to be successful:

University Degree in Business Administration and Economics or equivalent experience

Strong customer and relationship management skills

Strong financial acumen with proficiency to interpret important metrics and financials to conclude necessary measures and optimization actions

Highly self-motivation paired with performance orientation

Expert communication skills both in English and German, with the expertness to motivate employees across all business areas in support of the region’s performance

Performance driven with a passion for driving consistent Retail excellence

High degree of flexibility, mobility and resilience

Strong negotiation skills

Strong leadership skills, with proven ability to motivate people to deliver outstanding performance

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

An attractive remuneration package including a bonus system and various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is € 4800 - with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience

Your modern workplace is located in the heart of Vienna and offers a panoramic view of one of the most beautiful metropolises in Europe

Free parking in the office garage

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Equity matching program

Company pension and company car

Lunch subsidy

Learning and development opportunities



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.