Join our Mobility & Convenience Team and advance your career as a

Regional Manager

Purpose

This is an operational role accountable for the delivery of financial and operational performance of 23-30 sites in addition to driving process and personal safety in the region. Commercially and customer focused, developing, and mentoring site leaders.

This is a fixed-term, home-based role in Poland with 70% travelling around the Warsaw area.

Please apply with an English CV!

In this role you will:

Lead a team of approx. 30 sites to drive outstanding performance against HSSE, Customer, Financial and People measures.

Develop frontline teams through Employee Lifecycle with a focus on retention, reward & recognition, training & development of capabilities.

Mentor, develop and empower the site management / partners.

Ensure that sites are operated in line with the bp and strategic partner operational guidelines and work with the Offer Management team to find opportunities for business development.

Improve sites profitability and financial performance of region through: improving sales, franchise fee, waste management, costs control and optimization and profitable exploitation of the Retail Assets.

Lead and drive performance improvements in the region in terms of store sales and gross margin, fuel volume and margin, accountable cost control, operational HSSE, and people metrics.

Consistent delivery of superior customer service, implementing bp standards relating to HSSE and bp brand as well as sites profitability are the key performance measures for this position.

Establish a culture of operational excellence across all stores to ensure full compliance with legislation and company policies and procedures, and to deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards.

Align with business changes and in particular with the implementation of strategic projects that impact on day-to-day operations such that they are provided with the appropriate priority within the region.

What You will need to be successful:

4+ years of Operational Retail experience including managerial positions.

Experience and strong performance delivery in the area of Relationship Management of 3rd party operators.

Broad understanding of the Retail business and business processes.

Strong team leadership skills, with shown ability to motivate a team to deliver outstanding performance.

Performance driven, with a passion for driving consistent Retailing excellence across the entire business.

University Degree or equivalent experience.

Fluent Polish and conversational English is required.

Skills & Competencies

Agile approach & Growth mindset

Expert communication skills with the ability to empower employees from the front-line through to central support teams and energise people

Customer Focus & Relationship Management

Operational Leadership

Retail Discernment, Retail Standards, Policies & Procedures

Build Enduring Capability

