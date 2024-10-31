Job summary

Job Purpose

The Regional Manager (RM) leads all aspects of the operations of their store leadership teams across up to 13 stores. Through the demeanor of a Developer, the RM is responsible for achieving budgeted numbers, growing sales and profits, building a high-performing team of owners, leading process improvement, and encouraging our culture. The RM is responsible for the overall management of the daily operations of each store within the manager's territory as well as ensuring the success of the organization's goals and objectives within each store.

Build a Strong, Safety Culture to Consistently Deliver Our Believe in Zero Strategy Lead teams focused on owning personal safety every day to go home the same way they came to work Ensure all stores maintain Food Manager and employee Food Certifications, per state regulation Ensure all stores are completing food safety standards, including local health department and food auditing standards Monitor and coach to maintain all regulatory compliance responsibilities related to restricted sales, OSHA, weights and measures and fuel compliance testing and record retention

Achieve Budgets and Grow Sales and Profit Achieve store operating budgets and goals in the operating plan Supervise each store’s performance to sales, productivity, and profitability Lead vital adjustments using tools and resources to achieve targeted plans and goals Ensure all store leaders maintain In-Stock to standards to meet guests’ needs, plan for and capitalize on regional sales opportunities, and maintain products to appropriate inventory turn and waste write off levels In support of the store leadership teams, develop and nurture internal and external relationships to grow the business and stay current with market sales, trends, competition, and consumer data for the region Ensure all stores are completing food safety standards, including local health department and food auditing standards, to drive the guest experience in our food and beverage offer Partner with Division Food Service Manager to validate store leadership and team member food and beverage competencies

Build a High Performing Team Partner with General Managers, Talent Acquisition Advisors, and P&C to recruit, select, and hire dedicated individuals aligned with our Core Values and the ability to grow with the company Provide consistent, direct, timely, constructive, and objective feedback Instill a sense of ownership and responsibility by involving team members in decision-making processes Hold employees accountable for results and enforce to company policies and procedures Ensure employees are in place to provide fast/friendly service to grow transactions and enhance the guest experience Coach, mentor, and train employees to perform to standards and follow processes Provide employees with enough autonomy to perform their jobs optimally Recognize potential in employees for promotion and assist them in creating an appropriate time bound development plan Lead change and establish teams’ skills and capabilities to stay current and relevant with our evolving business model

Lead Process Improvement Become knowledgeable in company systems and processes Apply processes, systems, and tools to ensure consistent execution of business strategy and targeted results Partner with store leadership to ensure consistent store performance and brand standards Provide training, coaching, problem solving, and recognition to ensure that all team members understand and can perform to company standards within our prescribed systems and processes Provide feedback to Store Support Center leadership on systems and processes to improve execution and consistency of performance in the stores, region, division, and across the company

Foster Our Culture and Recognition Model, inspire, and coach employees to live company core values every day Consistently provide recognition and rewards using all available tools and resources to thank team members who live company core values and strive to achieve business goals and professional/personal growth Care for our employees by always showing respect for the individual and by seeking help for those in need through programs offered

Additional Role Requirements Consistently demonstrate safe practices, standardizing safety guardrails for all field initiatives Maintain a valid driver’s license Reliable transportation to travel between store locations within your assigned region Time Allocation: 80% of the work week should be spent with teams in the store. The remaining 20% of time will be dedicated to planning, meetings, reporting and any other administrative requirements Ability to travel overnight 2-3 days per week when needed



Bachelor's degree in business, communications, or equivalent work experience, preferred

Minimum 3 years retail operations experience

Minimum 1 year experience in a multi-unit leadership role

Confirmed results in driving sales and profitability

The ability to create a team-oriented environment that inspires and motivates each member toward the organization's goals

The ability to communicate and articulate, both written and orally, the organization's objectives to groups and individuals alike

The ability to prepare and deliver quality presentations

The ability to coach for success through consistent open and transparent communication

The ability to work on several tasks simultaneously in varying degrees of complexity and completion

Knowledge of retail accounting and income statements

The ability to understand and operate in a complex, fast-paced, 24-hour retail environment

The ability to understand, empathize, and connect with all levels and all types of team members and guests

Excellent digital literacy in Microsoft office suite products, including excel



Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



