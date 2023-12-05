Regional Manager - San Jose, Ca Area

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

*Candidate must live around San Jose, CA or surrounding areas*The Regional Manager (RM) leads all aspects of the operations of their store leadership teams across up to 13 ampm stores. Through the attitude of a Developer, the RM is responsible for achieving budgeted numbers, growing sales and profits, building a hard-working team of owners, leading process improvement, and nurturing our culture. The RM is responsible for the overall management of the daily operations of each store within the manager's territory as well as ensuring the success of the organization's goals and objectives within each store.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Crucial Job Functions (Responsible to)

Build a Strong, Safety Culture to Consistently Deliver Our Believe in Zero Strategy Lead teams focused on owning personal safety every day to go home the same way they came to work Ensure all stores maintain Food Manager and Team Member Food Certifications, per state regulation Ensure all stores are driving food safety standards, including local health department and food auditing standards Monitor and coach to maintain all regulatory compliance responsibilities related to restricted sales, OSHA, weights and measures and fuel compliance testing and record retention

Achieve Budgets and Grow Sales and Profit Achieve store operating budgets and goals in the operating plan Supervise each store’s performance to sales, productivity, and profitability Lead vital adjustments using tools and resources to achieve targeted plans and goals Ensure all store leaders maintain In-Stock to standards to meet guests’ needs, plan for and capitalize on regional sales opportunities, and maintain products to appropriate inventory turn and waste write off levels In support of the store leadership teams, develop and cultivate internal and external relationships to grow the business and stay current with market sales, trends, competition, and consumer data for the region Ensure all stores are performing food safety standards, including local health department and food auditing standards, to drive the guest experience in our food and beverage offer Partner with Division Food Service Manager to validate store leadership and team member food and beverage competencies

Build a hard-working Team Partner with General Managers, Talent Acquisition Advisors, and P&C support staff to recruit, select, and hire dedicated individuals aligned with our Core Values and the ability to grow with the company Provide consistent, direct, timely, constructive, and objective feedback Instill a sense of ownership and responsibility by involving team members in decision-making processes Hold Team Members accountable for results and enforce to company policies and procedures Ensure staff is in place to provide fast/friendly service to grow transactions and enhance the guest experience Coach, mentor, and train Team Members to perform to standards and follow processes Provide Team Members with enough autonomy to perform their jobs optimally Recognize potential in Team Members for promotion and assist them in creating an appropriate time bound development plan Lead change and form teams’ skills and capabilities to stay current and relevant with our evolving business model

Lead Process Improvement Become knowledgeable in ampm systems and processes Apply processes, systems, and tools to ensure consistent execution of business strategy and targeted results Partner with store leadership to ensure consistent store performance and brand standards Provide training, coaching, problem solving, and recognition to ensure that all team members understand and are able to perform to ampm’s standards within our prescribed systems and processes Provide feedback to Store Support Center leadership on systems and processes to improve execution and consistency of performance in the stores, region, division, and across the company

Champion Our Culture and Recognition Model, inspire, and coach Team Members to live ampm’s Core Values every day Consistently provide recognition and rewards using all available tools and resources to thank team members who live ampm’s values and strive to achieve business goals and professional/personal growth Care for our Team Members by always showing respect for the individual and by seeking help for those in need through programs offered

Leads a safety culture through consistent demonstration of safe practices as well as standardizing safety guardrails for all field-based initiatives

Perform other duties as assigned.

Must be in stores 80% of each work week’s schedule

Must be willing to travel overnight 2-3 days per week on occasion

Summary Decision Rights

Job Holder Requirements

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Bachelor's degree in business, communications, or equivalent work experience, preferred

Experience

Minimum 3-5 retail operations experience

Minimum 1-3 years’ experience in a multi-unit leadership role

Tried results in driving sales and profitability

Skills & Competencies

The ability to create a team-oriented environment that inspires and motivates each member toward the organization's goals

The ability to communicate and articulate, both written and orally, the organization's objectives to groups and individuals alike

The ability to prepare and deliver quality presentations

The ability to coach for success through consistent open and transparent communication

The ability to work on several tasks simultaneously in varying degrees of complexity and completion

Knowledge of retail accounting and income statements

The ability to understand and operate in a multifaceted, fast-paced, 24-hour retail environment

The ability to understand, empathize, and connect with all levels and all types of team members and guests

Excellent digital literacy in Microsoft office suite products, including excel



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.