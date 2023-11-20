Regional Manager - South East

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for leading a team of Store Managers to drive the performance of stores within a region through delivery of a regional retail strategy. Providing leadership and direction to ensure each store operates to the highest standards and delivers best-in-class customer service to achieve the safe delivery of financial and operational performance targets.



Job Description:

We are hiring for a Regional Manager based in the South East to join bp at an exciting period of change across our retail business. You will be joining our customer growth engine leading a team to support the delivery of financial and operational performance. This is a multisite role covering 30-35 sites. In addition to this you will lead on process and personal safety in the region. This is a commercially and customer focused role, developing and coaching site leaders through the changing landscape of convenience retail.

In this role you can expect lots of opportunity to grow both individually and to grow and develop our teams to provide an outstanding customer experience. We also encourage our teams to find opportunities for innovation and optimisation to support our retail strategy as we continue to develop our customer offering.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead teams across approximately 30-35 sites to deliver outstanding performance against HSSE, customer, financial and people measures.

Develop frontline teams through Employee Lifecycle with a focus on retention, reward & recognition, training & development of capabilities.

Mentor, develop and empower the site management/ partners.

Ensure that sites are operated in line with the bp and strategic partner operational guidelines and work with the offer management team to find opportunities for business development.

Maximize site profitability and financial performance of region through: maximizing sales, franchise fee, waste management, cost control and optimisation and profitable exploitation of the Retail Assets.

Lead and drive performance improvements in terms of store sales and gross margin, fuel volume and margin, accountable cost control, operational HSSE, and people metrics.

Consistent delivery of outstanding customer service, implementing bp standards relating to HSSE and bp brand, as well as sites profitability.

Establish a culture of operational excellence across all stores to ensure full compliance with legislation, company policies and procedures.

Deliver and maintain consistent operating and merchandising standards.

Align with business changes, in particular with the implementation of strategic projects that impact on day to day operations such that they are provided with the appropriate priority within the region.

Experience:

Substantial operational retail experience required

Experience in leadership positions in a multisite environment.

Broad understanding of retail business and processes.

Strong leadership skills, with consistent track record to empower a team to deliver outstanding performance.

Communication and influence skills with the ability to empower employees from the front-line through to central support teams.

Passion for driving consistent retailing excellence.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.