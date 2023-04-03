Regional Manager South Poland and OPS Profit Protection Supervisor Su

Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a/n



Senior Regional Manager & Profit Protection OPS Supervisor



In this role you will:

Be responsible for operations management, strategy execution and overall financial performance of the region up to 30 sites including: delivering sales results via superior customer experience at bp sites, underpinned with excellent offer execution and customer- focused leadership identifying and recommending growth opportunities control of costs and undertaking interventions

Drive performance working with Site Managers and Franchisees, setting clear direction and objectives at site level and delivery, triggering investments and supporting agenda of Staff capability development including Site Managers, Partners and Front Line Operations.

Hold accountability for process and personal safety, building safety culture in

Operations via leadership in the field and applying OMS to ensure safe and reliable operations.

Lead OPS Profit Protection Team including: Identifying and validating new business opportunities, offers, projects and investments in support of bp’s new purpose Acting as OPS lead for strategic projects delivery Setting performance plans at individual sites level, monitor performance and recommend interventions SOC analysis and driving data informed initiatives Supporting OPS Team in financial validation of business cases and PPA Analytical support for Regional Managers



What You will need to be successful:



University degree in business administration and economics or equivalent

Substantial Operational Retail and Safety Management experience required with a broad understanding of the Retail business and processes

Strong Team Leadership skills, with proven ability to motivate a Team to deliver outstanding performance - track record in developing others

P&L responsibility, with track record of delivering strong financial results

Managing customer relationship and customer experience: directly and indirectly

Experience in effective communication to motivate employees across all business areas in support of business strategy and performance

High degree of self-motivation paired with performance orientation and resilience

Strong financial acumen with the ability to interpret KPIs and financials to conclude necessary measures and optimization actions

Communication & Influence skills

High degree of flexibility and agile thinking

Customer focus

Able to inspire others to grow and deliver business results

Retail Business Acumen including standards, policies & procedures

