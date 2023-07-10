Regional Managing Director, Europe

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

bp Ventures is looking to hire a Ventures Senior Manager (externally Regional Managing Director) to lead each of the regional teams (Americas, Europe and Rest of World) of investment professionals and oversee all portfolio activity within the region. The ideal candidate will be an exceptional people leader with a strong understanding of VC investments and portfolio management with the ability to mentor and guide a diverse team of early and later career VC investment professionals across the full remit of VC activity from access to exit. The role holder will be expected to have a strong track record of VC deal execution and will be perceived to be the voice of bpV within the respective region.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Venturing is integral to enriching bp’s innovation landscape by taking advantage of transformational/disruptive changes to the value chains bp is, or might be, active in. As bp’s corporate venture capital unit, bp Ventures (bpV) plays a key role in helping bp reinvent itself as an integrated energy company, in line with our new purpose: reimagining energy for people and planet.

bpV exists to provide insight into and the commercial innovation capacity that allows bp to build new businesses. bpV collaborates actively to share insight across SS&V and the wider bp to ensure bp realizes the full strategic value of the corporate venture capital activity.

bpV invests in a portfolio of high growth businesses with significant impact on bp’s current or future strategy. bpV has a track record of investing in disruptive innovation, creating value for bp across dynamic markets. Since 2006, bpV has invested over $1bn into over 70 companies, co-investing with more than 250 corporate and institutional venture capital groups. Currently, bpV manages an active portfolio of around 30 companies.

bpV’s investment strategy is primarily focused on bp’s 5 transition growth engines (Bioenergy, Hydrogen, Renewables & Power, EV charging & Convenience) and categorized into the following four investment buckets:

“Core – hydrocarbons” enabling bp to deliver on its aims to get to net zero and care for our planet.

“Growth engines – informed” by business strategy delivering near-term business ambitions.

“Growth engines – disruptors” inform business strategy through longer-term next generation or disruptive technologies.

“Explore” the energy white space that inform and spur new growth engines by challenging existing bp strategy.

By partnering with early- and growth-stage start-ups and the venture capital and corporate venture capital community, the bpV team accelerates the development of accretive and disruptive technologies for bp. The Ventures team operates in highly dynamic internal and external markets, building and shaping options to create enhanced strategic and financial value for bp.

Leading a team of investment professionals responsible for executing new investments across bpV, providing guidance and support to ensure efficient deal execution across the entire VC value chain (sourcing, due diligence and negotiation).

Guiding and mentoring all investment professionals within region in their respective career development to enable bpV to be recognized as a top tier corporate VC unit.

Actively participate as a permanent member of the bpV Investment Committee (IC) considering all bpV investments to ensure alignment with overall strategic goals and values.

Overseeing the management of the regional portfolio ensuring effective risk management while delivering strategic insight and financial growth including making proposals on follow-on investment opportunities and exits within the respective region to the bpV IC.

Serving as the lead shareholder representative for the region, overseeing portfolio companies and representing bpV's interests on boards and other governance bodies, as appropriate.

Developing and maintaining relationships with key internal and external stakeholders in the region ensuring compliance with bp’s legal and financial reporting requirements and appropriate profiling with entrepreneurs, investors, bankers and strategic partners.

Developing and implementing regional investment strategies in collaboration with the wider leadership team and regional staff ensuring effective communication and collaboration across bpV and bp teams.

Drive and Embed HSSE culture and behaviour within the region and ensure all activities are conducted in accordance with bp’s code of conduct.

Extensive relevant leadership experience including significant experience in venture capital, private equity, or related fields demonstrating a strong understanding of venture capital investments and portfolio management. This experience must demonstrate a consistent track record of VC deal execution.

Exceptional people management skills with a proven track record of successfully managing a team of investment professionals.

Excellent communication and leadership skills, with the ability to influence and lead cross-functional teams within a matrix operating model.

Strong strategic thinking skills with the ability to develop and implement effective investment strategies.

Experience serving on boards or other governance bodies .

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, with the ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously.

Strong work ethic, with a commitment to delivering high-quality work on time and within budget

This is a big role and we are asking a lot of you, in return you will be at the forefront of



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint venture structuring, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.