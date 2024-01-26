Regional Marine Manager - Asia and Middle East

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Reporting into the Global Head of bp Marine, you will lead all aspects of all bunker sales and supply activities in the region which includes North and South Asia and the Middle East. You will be responsible for meeting Group (or Trading & Shipping (T&S) where higher) standards on Compliance and Ethics, T&S Standards, HSSE, S&OR, Tax and Credit boundaries.



Run and lead the Marine team in Singapore, providing guidance and support across the business.

Delivery of bunker related financial performance requirements, including margin, cost and working capital targets and relevant critical metrics.

Develop and maintain key external relationships with Customers, Barge Operators, Bunker Traders and Government agencies including those at a senior level.

Support the implementation of specific account plans through analysis of the customer’s needs and development of risk management propositions for presentation to customers.

Operate as a senior member of the Marine Fuels leadership team, inputting to the development and execution of key strategic themes. Support or lead certain global initiatives.

Play a leading role into the development and execution of T&S’s response to short, mid and long-term market changes; particularly as bp develops its low carbon agenda and offering into the Marine Fuels market.

Lead the development and execution of a pipeline Marine related business development initiatives in region and where appropriate, in collaboration with the global Marine team.

Responsible for supervising and ensuring quality controls are in place related to product specs and customer specific offers. This includes working in conjunction with the Global Technical Team and other regions where applicable to minimize the cost or impact to profitability / reputation in the event of any customer or supplier disputes.

Oversee customer portfolio segmentation and offer delivery within region, ensuring the allocation of resource is commensurate with the returns delivered.

Leading Cross-Functional relationships in support of the Marine business; e.g. Compliance, HSSE, Legal, Credit, Tax, AOT, Technical, Settlements, etc.

Work with the various trading benches and analytics teams to ensure relevant market insight and information is captured and shared.

Deep Sales knowledge with passion for customers

Demonstrated safety leadership

Understanding of global business, with solid knowledge of diverse marketplaces and people issues.

High level of customer responsiveness

An inquisitive nature, high energy levels and a passion to further develop a growing, profitable business

Good communication at all levels within and outside of BP

A good understanding of critical thinking and experience in strategy implementation.

Experience in developing and delivering commercial initiatives that deliver incremental business performance.

Ability to prepare, monitor and review budgets

Ability to lead change through strength building and appreciative orientation

Ability to work across diverse cultures and dislocated teams; deep sensitivity and understanding of management of Diversity and Inclusion

Significant experience and track record in customer facing business, with the majority preferably in a b2b business in both sales and marketing leadership roles

Track record of successfully working across a range of cultures with firm evidence of achieving execution excellence and bottom-line outcomes

Strong people leadership skills required, plus a validated ability to lead, develop and empower a sales operations team

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.