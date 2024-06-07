Regional Market Strategist - Lights

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Embedded within the Oil Strategist team this front office role involves the production of analysis and insight for light ends markets in support of T&S trading and origination activity alongside day-to-day organization of the Global Light Ends (Glights) Market Strategist team.

The Market Strategist in the Global Light Ends trading bench is a pivotal role building out and maintaining fundamental balances for light ends and petrochemicals in the Eastern Hemisphere to provide trading teams with the information they need to develop and drive real time business decisions. Working closely with a regional team made up of two full time strategists in Shanghai, two in Singapore will be responsible for building out new tools and analysis, improving upon current infrastructure and tools and working to modernize the tools used to collect, analyse and present information to the trading teams. Additionally, the regional EH team leverages bp’s global reach working closely with multiple strategists in London and Houston the Glights EH Market Strategist to develop a market leading global view of market drivers and balances across the entire light end of the barrel (NGL, naphtha, gasoline, petrochemicals).

Support the continual development of analytics capability and infrastructure.

Monitor & quantify light ends oil market fundamentals and their relationship to price.

Develop / communicate market and price views to enhance commercial delivery.

Leverage information flow that comes from participation in physical and derivative markets.

Contribute to trading strategy: Conduct analysis of lights and product markets to help support/challenge trading Books positions. Develop new trading opportunities out of analysis and contribute to strategy discussion.

Work across the EH light ends team to support analysis of regional gasoline, naphtha, NGL and petrochemical markets with a focus and expertise developed around one of these commodities.

Actively promote the sharing of knowledge, data, ideas and insights.

Manage interface with regional commercial bench stakeholders.

Develop effective cross-discipline partnerships within TA&I to bring the best skill sets to problems.

Work closely with other relevant analytics disciplines to develop modelling infrastructure and improve/maintain balance infrastructure.

Ensure personal compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

Professional and/or academic analytical background knowledge of global light end product markets, refining, traded oil instruments and wider energy economics.

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly.

Excellent problem-solving capability.

Strong attention to detail.

Modelling capability.

Able to prioritise under pressure.

Track record in the oil analytics industry within a commodity trading environment.

Strong analytical thinker able to organize large amounts of information in systematic ways and identify key issues and their implications.

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure and driving transformational change and continuous improvements in ways of working.

History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes.

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Mathematics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background.

Understanding of refinery optimization, low carbon technologies/trends and their influence on future oil markets, distillate or crude markets

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI.

Advanced knowledge of Python, Dataiku (or other DS platforms) and/or PowerBI.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



