In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Regional Network Operation Lead

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Oversee projects involving the development and implementation of products, platforms, and business processes to achieve desired business outcomes

Create and manage roadmaps, schedules, and budgets

Act as the main liaison between stakeholders, development teams, and business units globally dispersed, at various levels within and outside of bp

Incorporate Agile frameworks to align and track project progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value

Monitor a product, platform, or service's health and key performance characteristics to increase performance, ensure compliance, and optimize operation

Champion transparency across bp by showcasing work in progress, elevating metrics and seeking regular feedback from internal collaborators and users

Strategically manage internal teams, external suppliers, and technology partners to balance capacity and ensure efficient delivery without compromising quality

Oversee budget planning, allocation, and tracking to ensure alignment with business objectives

Supervise financial performance, control costs, and provide accurate reporting to support decision-making and optimize resource utilization across projects, platforms, or services

What You will need to be successful:

Successful application of Agile, Lean, and project delivery methods

Extensive experience working across complex, globally dispersed businesses

Experience of managing network services, with an understanding of the terminology, challenges and technologies employed like Versa, Aruba, Fortinet, Juniper or Cisco

Experience of security controls with respect to networks, such as firewalls and zero-trust

Excellence in balancing strategic priorities with tactical execution, with solid attention to detail

Outstanding communication and influence skills, with the ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators and prioritize demands

Motivated by the challenges of solving sophisticated problems and a passion for making things happen

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



