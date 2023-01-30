Regional Operational Excellence Lead

Airbp's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.
We’re fuel specialists, engineers, technicians, operational specialists, risk managers, and sustainable fuel experts. But we’re also one of the world’s largest aviation suppliers.
Reporting to the VP Aviation Americas, the Operational Excellence lead is vital in delivering, enhancing, and driving continuous improvement of our processes and practices through the business line. The role engages across multidisciplinary teams to get better and analyze our operational outputs, to focus and drive the continual improvement for safe reliable operations.
Key Accountabilities