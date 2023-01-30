Regional Operational Excellence Lead

Job summary

Airbp's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



We’re fuel specialists, engineers, technicians, operational specialists, risk managers, and sustainable fuel experts. But we’re also one of the world’s largest aviation suppliers.



Reporting to the VP Aviation Americas, the Operational Excellence lead is vital in delivering, enhancing, and driving continuous improvement of our processes and practices through the business line. The role engages across multidisciplinary teams to get better and analyze our operational outputs, to focus and drive the continual improvement for safe reliable operations.



Key Accountabilities

Run, deliver, and govern targeted inspections across the sites and disciplines to identify improvement actions and errors in execution in order to propose solutions and best practices.

Lead and drive the region in operational excellence through improving the systems and processes, including liaison with regional and central stakeholders.

Act as a technical monitoring authority building and supporting the progress and governance of the self-verification and Operating Management System (OMS) plans working with stakeholders, such as the Regional Vice President (RVP), Asset Managers and Operations Managers in the regions.

Propose and agree with RVP targeted Self Verification, reacting to leading and lagging metrics for the regions on a quarterly basis.

Lead the Joint Inspection Group (JIG) inspections as defined by the industry.

Provide training, coaching and development to site managers, supervisors, and operators where gaps are identified.

Strengthen the operational and HSSE network of site managers and supervisors.

Work closely with the Control of Work Technical Authority, HSSE lead, Operational lead, Product Quality lead and Engineering lead to assure the activities.

Act as the Contract Management procurement business facing lead.

Govern the Contractor Management process and provide support where required.

Build, generate and present reports in English to senior management that allow understanding the findings and action plans to improve and guarantee safe reliable operations.

Minimum 5 years of experience in inspection and audit, risk management, HSSE Management, project execution planning, project selection, contract management, and training.

Experience in the aviation, logistics, lubricants, petroleum and/or iron and steel sectors is a must.

Contract management experience.

Ability to lead and work with multi-disciplinary teams, including contractors, Joint Venture partners/ customers, engineering, and management contactors.

Strong attention to detail and sound technical decision making.

Outstanding interpersonal and communication skills.

Advanced written and spoken English.

Phenomenal skills to write reports in English and Portuguese.

Bachelor's degree in engineering.