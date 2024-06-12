This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Title: Regional Operations Lead - NZ South Island

Location: Christchurch (Christchurch Airport Office) – Flexible

Entity: Air bp

Level: H

Our Purpose:

Reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this, we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer-focused retail business. Success will come by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others, and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

Role Overview:

The Regional Operations Lead is responsible for establishing and maintaining safe, reliable, compliant, and cost-efficient operations. The role manages numerous Air bp branded and non-branded airport assets across a wide geographical area, ensuring they deliver the operational requirements of the Air bp customer offer. Additionally, the role provides technical support to the Regional Operations Manager, customers, and project engineering. This role involves managing a team of 27 Airfield Representatives indirectly and requires approximately 30-40% travel within the South Island.

What You Will Deliver:

- Managing and improving the operational performance of Airfield Representatives (AR’s), including recruitment, counseling, contract negotiations, setting remunerations, and terminating contracts or other corrective actions as required.

- Managing HSE standards and technical programs/initiatives within the AR network.

- Ensuring compliance to operating standards through ongoing competency development of AR’s, and site assurance inspections.

- Providing necessary training, ensuring equipment maintenance, and maintaining suitable conditions.

- Provide guidance to operations team on reviewing incidents, managing small-medium projects and managing supply disruptions (impact at the local level)-

- Daily operational queries from locations, managing small maintenance tasks, and overseeing contractors.

- On-going contact with the commercial team to develop strategies on new locations,.

- Operationally managing Airport leases and relationships with other airports within the South Island

Strategic Priorities:

- Ensuring safety and compliance with systems and processes.

- Building a culture of safety and operational excellence through human behavior training.

- Managing small to medium projects.

- Addressing supply disruptions and operational challenges.

- Building relationships with suppliers and commercial teams.

- Navigating the learning curve if coming from a non-aviation fuel background.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications):

- Practical operations background, such as site managers, refuelers, site supervisors, or engineering roles.

- Several years of experience in an engineering, logistical, or operational field-based role is highly desired.

- Experience in managing remote operations, managing contracts and contractor performance, and implementing business improvement plans.

- Strong organisational skills and ability to influence and motivate teams.

- Strong leadership capability with a proven track record of achieving results through coaching and developing teams.

- Full NZ Driver's licence.

- Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint).

- Demonstrated knowledge of HSE standards and technical programs/initiatives.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

If you are passionate about Airport Operations and are ready to take bp to the next level, we encourage you to apply!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.