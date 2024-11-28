Regional Operations Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Help shape the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations. Use solid technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance and support standardization and consistency of operations!

The Role:

You will be responsible for establishing and maintaining safe, reliable, compliant, and cost-efficient operations. This role manages numerous air bp branded and non-branded airport assets across a wide geographical area, ensuring they deliver the operational requirement of the air bp customer offer. Additionally, the role provides technical support to the General Aviation Account Manager, NZDF, customers, and project engineering.

What You’ll Do:

Manage and improve the operational performance of Airfield Representatives (AR’s) AR’s and the AR relationship, recruitment, counselling, contract negotiations, setting remunerations and terminating contracts or other corrective actions as required.

Oversee HSE standards and technical programs/initiatives within the GA network including HSE performance of all operations and assets and the implementation of Technical /Equipment standards and Maintenance requirements

Ensure compliance to operating standards at air bp branded GA sites (taking corrective action where necessary).

Contribute to project Engineering roles for GA projects (capex and revex projects by being the Single Point Accountability role for all projects in the territory

Provide technical support and advice to GA account Managers, NZDF, customers and AR’s to support air bp marketing activities and air bp products and services

Maintain high customer contact including direct Commercial Airline interface (e.g. Qantas) and key GA customers

Prepare annual operating budgets and monitor performance against plan and the planning of capex spend

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications):

Practical operations background, such as site managers, refuelers, site supervisors, or engineering roles

Several years of experience in an engineering, logistical, or operational field-based role is highly desired

Experience in managing remote operations, managing contracts and contractor performance, and implementing business improvement plans

Strong organisational skills and ability to influence and motivate teams

Strong leadership capability with a proven track record of achieving results through coaching and developing teams

Full NZ Driver's license

Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint)

Demonstrated knowledge of HSE standards and technical programs/initiatives

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or Citizens of New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.