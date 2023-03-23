Regional Operations Manager Inland

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

The Regional Operations Manager is responsible for monitoring key performance indicators, performance trends, determining and implementing appropriate actions to address any issues to optimise the business, deliver fuel and store sales, on-site costs and net contribution plans in a specified sales region. Accountable for a budget covering all aspects of sales operations for the specified region.

Manages part of a country team of Retail Business Managers in the delivery of above average business performance, safe and efficient operations, and liaises with critical internal and external stakeholders such as Network Solutions, Construction & Maintenance, Technical Design, Management, HSSE, Dealer Councils etc.



Education & Experience Required:



Education

A Bachelor’s degree in commerce, business or similar

A Post graduate qualification in business, Administration, Marketing and or Sales

Experience

8-10 years business operations experience with deep experience in retail and sales

Sound knowledge and experience of retail operations and leading and motivating teams to achieve exceptional business results

Skills and Competencies

Strong influencing and networking skills

Strong analytical capability, commercial acumen and high attention to detail

Key Accountabilities:



Leadership

Role model and ensure entire team consistently practices the Who We are beliefs; Live our Purpose, Play to Win, and Care for Others

Lead, motivate and coach a team of RBMs to deliver outstanding performance on HSSE, Customer Service, as well as Financial, and Operating standards

Direct and empower a team of circa four (4) Retail Business Managers and (1) Territory support officer to deliver outstanding performance against set performance KPIs: HSSE, Customer, Financial and Operating standards

Develop skills and provide on-going coaching to the team.

Clarify accountabilities clearly and inputs required from all stakeholders.

Drive performance through cultivating a sense of ownership in your team members.

Focus on driving mind set changes through establishing enablers to change behaviours and build capabilities.

Operational Excellence

Establish a culture of Operational Excellence throughout the market to ensure full implementation of the company policy and procedures to achieve consistent Customer Offer execution and the highest HSSE standards.

Accountable for delineation of the critical elements, deliverables and milestones of the Retail Strategy and allocating targets and resources to the respective Retail Business Managers (RBM)

Actively managing all critical income drivers to ensure an optimal and sustainable income in line with BP objectives. This will include active management and monitoring of site operating contribution and set clear performance measures. Conduct quarterly reviews and implement strategies and tactics in conjunction with key support functions to drive performance.

Ensure successful implementation of all Retail programmes and initiatives focused on business performance and development.

Continually identify opportunities for growing the business and improving customer service by use of industry information and knowledge, while aligning to the strategy.

Stakeholder Management

Actively engage the Dealer, Franchise and Distributor networks to gain a deep understanding of underlying business factors and thus facilitate both business development and solutions for BP and its partners.

Ensure compliance with company policy and effect consequences for non-compliance for all stakeholders.

Grade GResponsible for managing a sales direct/B2B team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the sales direct/B2B strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, gross margin and over dues) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programmes. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.