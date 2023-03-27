Regional Operations Manager QLD/NNSW

It's an exciting period of growth and opportunity at bp, as we continue to lead the evolution of mobility & convenience in Australia. Surprising and delighting our customers, both loyal and new, motivates us to keep testing the boundaries, introducing new offers to market and innovative technology.
This integral role will be part of the Retail Operations ANZ Leadership Team and exists to inspire our Retail Business Managers and Store Managers to WOW our customers. Based out of our Brisbane, the Retail Operations Manager is the leader of the Queensland & Northern NSW retail team, office consisting of 109 stores and 9 Retail Business Managers and an in-region optimisation team of 5. With stores and customers at the heart of what we do, the Retail Operations Manager leads the charge to delight our customers. There is no better time to join the Retail Operations team at bp.
Your responsibilities will include: