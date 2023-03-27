Regional Operations Manager QLD/NNSW

Job summary

It's an exciting period of growth and opportunity at bp, as we continue to lead the evolution of mobility & convenience in Australia. Surprising and delighting our customers, both loyal and new, motivates us to keep testing the boundaries, introducing new offers to market and innovative technology.



This integral role will be part of the Retail Operations ANZ Leadership Team and exists to inspire our Retail Business Managers and Store Managers to WOW our customers. Based out of our Brisbane, the Retail Operations Manager is the leader of the Queensland & Northern NSW retail team, office consisting of 109 stores and 9 Retail Business Managers and an in-region optimisation team of 5. With stores and customers at the heart of what we do, the Retail Operations Manager leads the charge to delight our customers. There is no better time to join the Retail Operations team at bp.





Your responsibilities will include:

Driving phenomenal store standards and excellent customer service

Promoting commerciality within the team and a simple ‘straight forward’ environment

Motivating store teams to exceed their store critical metrics

To recruit, engage and retain the best people to build successful teams

Consistently developing Retail Business Manager & Store Manager capabilities through training and mentoring

Reacting quickly to change where required to meet and exceed business needs

Controlling & managing costs across the state

Operating and delivering processes that ensure the area meets all legal requirements

Commercially astute - you will be targeted on the financial performance of your area, managing KPIs and the compliance of your stores

An inspirational retail leader who builds relationships and communicates well, across all levels of the business

Motivational, driven and a great role model

Driven to add value on a day-to-day basis, to your area teams and the region

Able to clearly identify retail operational issues and work to resolve at pace

Agile, able to successfully multi-task and react to change quickly – retail moves quickly

Passionate about our brand and the retail store environment

Above standard Superannuation

Company vehicle + discount on fuel for a family member

Generous bonus structure + bp shares program

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!