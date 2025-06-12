Regional Operations Manager_Inland

Entity:Customers & Products
Sales Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Regional Operations Manager is responsible for monitoring key performance indicators, performance trends, determining and implementing appropriate actions to address any issues to optimise the business, deliver fuel and store sales, on-site costs and net contribution plans in a specified sales region. Accountable for a budget covering all aspects of sales operations for the specified region. Manages part of a country team of Retail Business Managers in the delivery of above average business performance, safe and efficient operations,and liaises with critical-internal and external stakeholders such as Network Solutions, Construction & Maintenance, Technical Design, Management, HSSE, Dealer Councils etc
About bp
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
Job Responsibilities
Education
Experience
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.